How to get metal scraps in Enshrouded

Enshrouded metal scraps are an important crafting material used used for your first armour set, the forge crafting station, nails, metal sheets, and many other essential items. Unfortunately, metal scraps are hard to find if you don’t know where to look.

In this Enshrouded metal scraps guide, we’ll show you how to find metal scraps. We’ll also list the best metal scrap crafting recipes and one particularly great metal scrap farming location.

How to find metal scraps in Enshrouded

(Image credit: Keen Games)

Unfortunately, you can’t get metal scraps in Enshrouded by mining or smelting ores because unlike, say, Enshrouded string, you can't just make as much as you need. Instead, you’ll need to explore the map and search for human settlements (outside the shrouded areas). Once you’re inside a settlement, look for metal scrap piles on old tables, near crafting stations, or on the ground - keep an eye out for rooms with furniture in particular. Metal scrap is also dropped by the humanoid enemies you’ll find around these settlements.

To help you spot metal scraps more easily, take a look at the picture above, which shows five different sources of metal scraps commonly found in human settlements:

Humanoid enemies: defeat them and loot the body for metal scrap. Small pieces of metal scrap: you’ll typically find them on old furniture, such as the bench in the picture. Scrap piles on the floor: looks like a small, broken barrel and some old pots. Scrap piles on old furniture: looks like a pile of broken pots and pieces of wood. Destroy objects in the old settlements, such as large barrels. Beware that they’ll only drop metal scrap sporadically - sometimes it’s just wood.

Best metal scrap location in Enshrouded

(Image credit: Keen Games)

We’ve explained how to find metal scraps in Enshrouded, but perhaps you’d like to see the best metal scrap location for early-game players: the village of Rookmore. Starting from the game’s first spawn point, as shown by the lower arrow in the picture, walk towards the north. Just keep going down the green slope until you reach a large stone bridge, called the Braelyn Bridge. From here, carefully descend towards the shrouded area below (you’ll likely encounter some minor enemies here) and head left, to the northwest.

After a short walk, you’ll exit the shrouded area and find the village entrance in front of you. Rookmore is full of metal scraps, but beware that it’s also home to aggressive humanoid enemies - good thing they drop metal scraps as well! The enemies and loot locations will respawn after a while, so you can return in the future to grab more metal scraps.

Enshrouded metal scraps crafting recipes

(Image credit: Keen Games)

To find out how many metal scraps you’ll need, here’s an overview of the most important Enshrouded crafting recipes that contain metal scraps:

Forge : metal scraps x10. This is one of the first crafting stations you’ll create in Enshrouded, shortly after crafting the workbench. It’s best to save up your metal scraps for this crafting recipe first.

: metal scraps x10. This is one of the first crafting stations you’ll create in Enshrouded, shortly after crafting the workbench. It’s best to save up your metal scraps for this crafting recipe first. Nails (2): metal scraps x1. You’ll need nails for many other crafting recipes, so try to get a large stack as soon as possible.

(2): metal scraps x1. You’ll need nails for many other crafting recipes, so try to get a large stack as soon as possible. Metal sheets : metal scrap x2.

: metal scrap x2. Scrappy sword : metal scraps x3. One of the best early-game melee weapons.

: metal scraps x3. One of the best early-game melee weapons. Scrappy axe : metal scraps x4. For faster lumbering.

: metal scraps x4. For faster lumbering. Scrappy pickaxe : metal scraps x8. For faster mining.

: metal scraps x8. For faster mining. Lockpick : metal scraps x1. Get a few of these so you can open doors and chests while exploring.

: metal scraps x1. Get a few of these so you can open doors and chests while exploring. Fur chest, gloves, and trousers: metal scraps x5. A decent starter armour set, better than rags. You’ll need five metal scraps for the whole set, along with other materials.

Best of luck with your search for Enshrouded metal scraps!

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission