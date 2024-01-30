Enshrouded copper is used for many weapons, tools, armour sets, and upgrade stations, so it’s an essential material to have. It’s quite difficult to discover the first copper veins on your own though, as they’re nowhere near the first spawn point. And once you do find copper ore, you may have some trouble finding a way to craft copper bars.

Here’s how to get copper in Enshrouded, find some copper farming locations, and smelt copper bars for crafting.

How to find copper in Enshrouded

(Image credit: Keen Games)

Enshrouded copper can be found in Revelwood, the region north of the Springlands. To reach the part of the map that contains copper veins, beware that you’ll need a Flame Level of at least three. If you don’t, the canyon between the Springlands and Revelwood will be filled with deadly red shroud.

Once you meet the Flame requirement, scour the area around the Revelwood Ancient Spire for copper veins. Copper spawns on rock formations and stone walls, as shown in the picture above. It has a reddish colour, which is easily confused with clay. If you look closely though, you can see some green mixed in.

A scrappy pickaxe is enough to mine some ore, although it’s highly recommended to upgrade this tool to the much faster copper pickaxe as soon as possible.

Best copper locations in Enshrouded

(Image credit: Keen Games)

There are many copper veins around the Ancient Spire in Revelwood, but the best ones are the ones you can easily reach by gliding down from the fast-travel point. It’s therefore best to unlock the Ancient Spire first, and teleport back to this location whenever you need more copper.

The two copper locations shown on the map contain large veins, so they should give you all the copper you need.

Enshrouded copper crafting recipes

(Image credit: Keen Games)

To give you an idea of how much Enshrouded copper you’ll need, here’s a list of the most important copper crafting recipes. Beware that only a few use raw copper ore; most crafting recipes need processed copper bars instead. For more info on how to get copper bars, see below.

Reach Flame Level 4 : copper ore x15. It’s important to reserve some copper ore for this, as it will allow you to explore new regions.

: copper ore x15. It’s important to reserve some copper ore for this, as it will allow you to explore new regions. Copper bar (50) : copper ore x20. Needed for most copper recipes.

: copper ore x20. Needed for most copper recipes. Alchemy station : copper bar x5. An upgrade for the Alchemist.

: copper bar x5. An upgrade for the Alchemist. Black Cauldron : copper bar x2. Another Alchemist upgrade.

: copper bar x2. Another Alchemist upgrade. Copper axe : copper bar x4. An upgrade from the scrappy axe.

: copper bar x4. An upgrade from the scrappy axe. Copper pickaxe : copper bar x8. Better than the scrappy pickaxe.

: copper bar x8. Better than the scrappy pickaxe. Enhanced Spiked Club : copper bar x5. A strong heavy weapon suitable for strength-based player builds. Craft it at the Blacksmith.

: copper bar x5. A strong heavy weapon suitable for strength-based player builds. Craft it at the Blacksmith. Hero’s Shield : copper bar x5. One of the best shields available in early game. Get it at the Blacksmith.

: copper bar x5. One of the best shields available in early game. Get it at the Blacksmith. Adventurer armour : copper bar x8. Improves your health regeneration and melee damage. It’s great for melee fighters with an assertive combat style.

: copper bar x8. Improves your health regeneration and melee damage. It’s great for melee fighters with an assertive combat style. Tank armour : copper bar x14. You can craft this tanky armour set fairly early on at the Blacksmith station. It’ll give you better HP and blocking abilities.

: copper bar x14. You can craft this tanky armour set fairly early on at the Blacksmith station. It’ll give you better HP and blocking abilities. Copper arrow : copper bar x2. Better than scrap or flint arrows.

: copper bar x2. Better than scrap or flint arrows. Copper block : copper bar x1. Use it for building.

: copper bar x1. Use it for building. Grappling hook pull and swing anchors: copper bar x1. Want to use your grappling hook at your base? With just a few copper bars, you can place your own anchors.

How to get copper bars in Enshrouded

(Image credit: Keen Games)

To create copper bars, you’ll need a stack of copper ore, charcoal, and a smelter. To get the smelter, make sure you’ve built the kiln (create charcoal from wood and dirt) and the forge, and have rescued the Carpenter. You can then obtain a quest from the Blacksmith called ‘Crucible Needed for a Smelter’. Follow the steps as described in the journal and return to your base to craft the smelter.

Here’s the full crafting recipe for copper bars:

Copper ore x20

Charcoal x20

Best of luck on your hunt for Enshrouded copper!

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission