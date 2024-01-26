Looking for shroud wood in Enshrouded? Unlike normal wood, shroud wood isn’t dropped by normal trees, making it much harder to find. It’s still important to gather shroud wood, however, as it’s used to craft many tools, weapons, and building blocks.

Here’s how to get shroud wood in Enshrouded, find the best shroud wood location for your first stack, and use shroud wood in crafting recipes.

How to get shroud wood in Enshrouded

(Image credit: Keen Games)

It’s easy to find shroud wood in Enshrouded once you know where to look: you can get shroud wood by chopping down trees in ‘shrouded’ areas. Shrouded areas can be recognized by the blue-greyish mist that surrounds them, obscuring your view. Although there usually aren’t as many trees in shrouded areas compared to normal forests, you should be able to find plenty of trees inside large patches of shroud.

Once you’ve found a shrouded tree, simply equip your axe as you normally would and chop it down. Depending on tree size, you’ll get around two to six pieces of shroud wood.

Best place to find shroud wood in Enshrouded

(Image credit: Keen Games)

The best spot to farm plenty of shroud wood in early-game is the large shrouded area north of the initial spawn point (Cinder Vault), as shown on the map. Walk across the plains towards the north, and you’ll see a steep slope leading down into a valley full of mist. With plenty of trees to chop down, you’ll find all the shroud wood you need in this area.

Shroud wood crafting recipes

(Image credit: Keen Games)

To give you an idea of how much shroud wood you’ll need at the start of the game, these are the essential shroud wood crafting recipes:

Glider: shroud wood x8. This item can help you glide down from high places, covering vast distances and preventing fall damage in the process. Prioritize this shroud wood crafting recipe.

shroud wood x8. This item can help you glide down from high places, covering vast distances and preventing fall damage in the process. Prioritize this shroud wood crafting recipe. Scrappy axe: shroud wood x1. A better tool than the stone axe.

shroud wood x1. A better tool than the stone axe. Scrappy pickaxe: shroud wood x1. Much better than the stone pickaxe.

shroud wood x1. Much better than the stone pickaxe. Spiritual cane: shroud wood x3. An excellent weapon for beginning wizards.

shroud wood x3. An excellent weapon for beginning wizards. Shroud wood block (100): shroud wood x10. A type of building block. As you can also use normal wood or stone for building, craft the items mentioned above before you spend your shroud wood on this.

Tips for getting shroud wood

(Image credit: Keen Games)

A few things to keep in mind while gathering shroud wood:

Beware of the shroud timer! At the start of the game, you can only stay in the shroud for five minutes before you die. It’s best to chop trees near the edge of the shroud or bring a Shroud Survival Flask with you. The Shroud Survival Flask will extend your shroud time by two minutes and can be crafted at the Alchemist station.

At the start of the game, you can only stay in the shroud for five minutes before you die. It’s best to chop trees near the edge of the shroud or bring a Shroud Survival Flask with you. The Shroud Survival Flask will extend your shroud time by two minutes and can be crafted at the Alchemist station. Related to the above, remember that you can’t fast-travel from inside the shroud.

Small shrouded patches of land usually don’t contain any trees, only barren bushes. As the bushes only drop twigs instead of shroud wood, there’s no need to collect them.

Once you’ve got your first few pieces of shroud wood, consider upgrading your stone axe to the scrappy axe, which you can now make. This will save you some time on your next shroud wood farming run.

And that’s it! You’re all set to find some Enshrouded shroud wood.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission