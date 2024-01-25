Need to find resin in Enshrouded? As it’s used for lighting, armour crafting, staffs, spells, and more, Resin is an important resource to farm in survival game Enshrouded. Unfortunately, it’s hard to figure out how to get resin, as you may play for quite a while before stumbling upon it - especially if you aren’t fond of lumbering.

Not to worry though; this Enshrouded resin guide will show you how to find resin and what to use it for.

How to find resin in Enshrouded

To get resin in Enshrouded, you simply need to chop down trees. While you don’t need to find a specific type of tree (any normal tree will do), beware that it may help to find the right size; larger trees have a better chance of dropping a large stack of resin. If you’ve only collected wood from smaller-sized trees so far, there’s a good chance you haven’t found any resin yet.

To give you an idea of the best tree type for resin farming; the two large trees on the left side of the picture dropped between two and four pieces of resin each, while the smaller trees and the large one on the right didn’t drop any resin - of course, keep in mind that there’s no guarantee of getting resin even from large trees.

The best resin location in Enshrouded

If you’re looking for a particularly fast way to farm resin, make use of the fact that Enshrouded trees respawn whenever you log in. So once you’ve chopped some trees, collect their resin, log out of your game, log in again, and chop down the same trees. Repeat this until you’ve got enough resin. Naturally, upgrading your axe will help speed up the process.

As this resin farming hack could be a bug, beware that the Enshrouded developers might prevent this instant respawn feature in the future.

How to use resin in Enshrouded

(Image credit: Keen Games)

Resin is part of many crafting recipes in Enshrouded. If you’re wondering how much resin you’ll need for the most essential resin crafting recipes, here’s an overview:

Illumination : resin x4. While not required for every light source, you’ll need resin to craft standing torches, wall torches, and other types of lamps. Unless you like living in the dark, a stack of resin will help you illuminate your base.

: resin x4. While not required for every light source, you’ll need resin to craft standing torches, wall torches, and other types of lamps. Unless you like living in the dark, a stack of resin will help you illuminate your base. Rising Fighter armour set : resin x10. A great early-game armour set, which is much stronger than rags or fur armour.

: resin x10. A great early-game armour set, which is much stronger than rags or fur armour. Staff : resin x2. An essential weapon to craft if you’re going for a mage build.

: resin x2. An essential weapon to craft if you’re going for a mage build. Fireball I: resin x10. A great spell for early-game mages. You’ll need a staff to cast this spell.

