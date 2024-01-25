Getting string in Enshrouded is an important step to making a lot of essential items like the workbench, bandages, axe, pickaxe and more. And, while the game doesn't tell you, you can basically make it from the start. Which can be easy to miss if you're not paying attention as you skip through the menus looking for more desirable things to craft.

Where to get string in Enshrouded

(Image credit: Keen Games)

You can basically make string in Enshrouded from the moment you can start crafting items - it's just one of the many options found in the Manual Crafting menu. However, given that the game doesn't really explain a huge amount of anything to you as it hands out objectives, it's easy to miss this as you quickly progress. With the emphasis on making more important things that need string like the workbench or Grappling Hook, you can be forgiven for completely not seeing that you always have the ability to make string.

(Image credit: Keen Games)

All you need, to have as much string as you could possible want, is to collect plant fiber from any of the small trees you see scattered around. It's any of the small saplings shown above where you get a 'Collect' prompt appear when you get near them. Grab them all as you explore and complete objectives and you'll get at least a couple of Plant Fibers each time. You only need three to make string, so you'll be swimming in it in no time.

