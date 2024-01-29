How to get clay in Enshrouded

You’ll need to find clay in Enshrouded a lot, but it’s a difficult resource to locate. In fact, if you haven’t done much exploration, there’s a good chance you haven’t come across any Enshrouded clay yet. As lumps of clay are used in many crafting recipes, such as the kiln and the explosive powder grenade, it’s important to change that.

Here’s how to find clay in Enshrouded, including the best clay farming spot.

How to find clay in Enshrouded

(Image credit: Keen games)

The world of Enshrouded is full of clay, but you need to know where to look for - it can’t be found in the Springlands, the first region in the game, but it’s a common resource in the Revelwood area. So, like Enshrouded metal scraps, say, it's not obvious where to get it when you first start to look out of it. And compared to that, shroud wood or Enshrouded resin, you won't find any by chance until you reach the right place.

The Revelwood region is located north of the Springlands, with the border being near the Farmer’s Ancient Vault. From the game’s first spawn point at the Cinder Vault, cross Braelyn Bridge, walk past the Ancient Spire in the Springlands, and keep going further north to find it. The first chunks of clay can be found northeast of the Farmer’s Ancient Fault; look out for rock formations with lots of small red lumps of clay on the side, as shown in the picture above.

Best clay location in Enshrouded

(Image credit: Keen games)

The best farming location for clay is around the Revelwood Ancient Spire building (large red dot in the picture). The Ancient Spire functions as a teleport waypoint, so it’s a good idea to unlock that first and then fast-travel back whenever you need more clay.

Beware, however, that a large part of Revelwood is cut off by a deadly red shroud at the start of the game, including the Ancient Spire. You need to upgrade your Flame Level to level 3 to access this area (this can be done at a Flame Altar at one of your bases). If you can’t level up your Flame just yet, you can instead look for some clay near the Ancient Vault of the Farmer (small red dot on the map above). Starting from there, walk to the northeast and look for an old tavern, as shown on the right side of the picture. The rock formation with the lumps of clay is behind it.

Enshrouded clay crafting recipes

(Image credit: Keen games)

Clay is used in many Enshrouded crafting recipes. To give you an idea of how much you’ll need, here are the most important clay crafting recipes at the start of the game:

Explosive powder grenade: clay x1. You can use this grenade in combat, but it’s especially handy as a means to break cave walls blocking your way.

clay x1. You can use this grenade in combat, but it’s especially handy as a means to break cave walls blocking your way. Mortar: clay x10. One of the first Alchemist expansion tools. Craft this to access a ton of new crafting recipes.

clay x10. One of the first Alchemist expansion tools. Craft this to access a ton of new crafting recipes. Kiln: clay x10. The first upgrade for the Carpenter, unlocks a lot of new recipes and can be used to make bricks.

clay x10. The first upgrade for the Carpenter, unlocks a lot of new recipes and can be used to make bricks. Tanning station: clay x10. Upgrade for the Hunter, creates leather and unlocks many new recipes.

clay x10. Upgrade for the Hunter, creates leather and unlocks many new recipes. Oven: clay x5. Allows you to cook food passively rather than hold a wooden stick above a fire.

clay x5. Allows you to cook food passively rather than hold a wooden stick above a fire. Sandstone blocks and brick roof tiles: new building blocks for when you get tired of wood and stone.

new building blocks for when you get tired of wood and stone. Lots of furniture and homeware items. Many decorative items require clay in Enshrouded, so there’s no such thing as “too much clay” if you want to create a cosy home.

And that’s how you get clay in Enshrouded!

