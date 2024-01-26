Knowing how to heal in Enshrouded is, as you would expect, pretty important. Unfortunately, as the game doesn’t explain how to restore HP, you may find yourself in a dangerous situation. Once you figure out how to heal, your journey through the shroud will become a lot easier.

Here’s how to heal in Enshrouded, plus the best healing methods for new players.

How do you heal in Enshrouded?

(Image credit: Keen Games)

There’s no passive healing in Enshrouded, which means you don’t automatically regenerate health outside of combat. To restore HP, you’ll need to consume healing foods and potions or use magic. Here’s an overview of the various ways to heal in Enshrouded:

Eat healing foods. Some foods restore HP, but not all of them. If you obtain a new food type or cook a new recipe, always check the food’s description to see if it offers healing.

Some foods restore HP, but not all of them. If you obtain a new food type or cook a new recipe, always check the food’s description to see if it offers healing. Use bandages. The easiest way to recover HP in early game, before you get your hands on some healing potions.

The easiest way to recover HP in early game, before you get your hands on some healing potions. Use potions. You can either find them while exploring or craft them yourself at the Alchemist’s station.

You can either find them while exploring or craft them yourself at the Alchemist’s station. Use healing magic. You can also become a healer, which means you’d be able to heal yourself or a teammate using magic spells instead of food and potions. Beware that healing spells still require crafting (more on that below).

Beware that food in Enshrouded works with three food slots and timers: you may consume up to three different foods, but then you’ll have to wait until their effect timers run out before you can consume another one. So, if all three food slots are currently filled, you can’t use a healing food to restore HP - bandages and potions are therefore more reliable!

Best ways to heal in Enshrouded

(Image credit: Keen Games)

At the start of the game, there are a few recipes you can use to get the best healing. Here’s what you need:

Purple berries: found on berry bushes in the wild (see picture). Grants +2 health generation for 30 seconds, which translates to 60 HP points in total. It’s not the best source of healing in Enshrouded, but the berries are very easy to find.

found on berry bushes in the wild (see picture). Grants +2 health generation for 30 seconds, which translates to 60 HP points in total. It’s not the best source of healing in Enshrouded, but the berries are very easy to find. Bandages: torn cloth x1, string x1. You can craft the bandages in the manual crafting menu, which means you can make them anywhere on the map as long as you’ve got the ingredients. Bandages restore 40% of your HP over 10 seconds, so beware that it takes time to fully heal.

torn cloth x1, string x1. You can craft the bandages in the manual crafting menu, which means you can make them anywhere on the map as long as you’ve got the ingredients. Bandages restore 40% of your HP over 10 seconds, so beware that it takes time to fully heal. Health potion: red mushroom x1, purple berries x1, water x1. You can find this potion in old settlements or craft it at the Alchemist’s station. The standard health potion instantly restores 200 HP, which makes it the best choice for combat situations. Instantly restores 400 HP.

red mushroom x1, purple berries x1, water x1. You can find this potion in old settlements or craft it at the Alchemist’s station. The standard health potion instantly restores 200 HP, which makes it the best choice for combat situations. Instantly restores 400 HP. Greater health potion: honey x1, purple berries x1, water x1, chamomile x1. Craft it at the Alchemist’s station.

honey x1, purple berries x1, water x1, chamomile x1. Craft it at the Alchemist’s station. Revitalizing health potion: honey x1, aloe x1, alchemical basis x1, chamomile x1. Instantly restores 800 HP. Craft it at the Alchemist’s station.

How to heal in Enshrouded using magic

(Image credit: Keen Games)

If you’d rather restore health using a healing spell, the first thing you’ll need is a staff. Luckily, you can already craft a basic staff at the start of the game; open your manual crafting menu and scroll down to ‘magical weapons’, where you’ll find it next to the wand. Here’s the crafting recipe for the staff:

Bones x1. Hunt animals or dismantle skeletons to get more bones.

Hunt animals or dismantle skeletons to get more bones. Resin x2. You can get resin by chopping down trees. For more details, take a look at our guide on how to find resin in Enshrouded.

Now that you’ve got the staff, it’s time to craft some healing spells.

How to craft healing spells in Enshrouded

(Image credit: Keen Games)

Unlike the wand, the staff requires spell charges. It basically works like ammunition; casting a spell with the staff will consume a spell stack in your inventory, unless it’s an ‘Eternal’ spell. To get more spell charges, you either need to loot them from chests or craft them at the Alchemist’s. Here’s an overview of healing spells in Enshrouded:

Heal Channel: heals a single target (aim in the air to cast it on yourself).

heals a single target (aim in the air to cast it on yourself). Chain Heal: heals nearby allies.

heals nearby allies. Eternal Heal Channel: has infinite charges of Heal Channel.

has infinite charges of Heal Channel. Eternal Chain Heal: has infinite charges of Chain Heal.

And that’s how to heal in Enshrouded. If you’d like to become an even better healer, consider using your skill points in the ‘healer’ class’s skill tree. Good luck!

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission