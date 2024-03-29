James Wan's Stephen King movie adds Elijah Wood, Marvel, and Schitt's Creek actors to cast

The full cast list for The Monkey, a new Stephen King adaptation from James Wan's Atomic Monster studio, has been revealed.

Per Deadline, Theo James is joined by Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk), Elijah Wood (The Toxic Avenger), Colin O'Brien (Wonka), Rohan Campbell (Halloween Ends), Sarah Levy (Schitt's Creek), and Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth). The pic recently wrapped filming after shooting for just over a month in Vancouver.

The British Fantasy Award-nominated short story follows two brothers, Peter and Dennis (renamed Bill and Hal in the movie), who find a cymbal-banging monkey toy in the attic. The pair discover their father’s old monkey toy in the attic, starting a chain reaction of gruesome deaths.

Per the official film synopsis: "In an attempt to leave the haunting behind, the brothers opt to discard the monkey and pursue separate paths over time. However, when the inexplicable deaths resurface, the brothers are compelled to reconcile and embark on a mission to permanently eliminate the cursed toy."

White Lotus star Theo James plays Hal and Bill as adults, with Christian Convery playing the twins as children. Osgood Perkins, who helms the upcoming Nicolas Cage serial killer pic Longlegs, directs and writes from a screenplay he adapted himself.

"The Monkey is a personal favorite, with its simple, iconic, and incredibly marketable conceit," Wan previously stated. "And I can’t imagine anyone better than a visionary and lifelong genre fan like Osgood to bring this to life."

The Monkey does not yet have a release date.