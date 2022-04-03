Elden Ring player completes the game in three hours and without taking any damage

Proud of your Elden Ring accomplishments, Tarnished? Well here's something to bring you back down to reality - someone has completed the entire game without getting hit.

No, that's not a typo. Streamer Seki - who uses a dexterity/intelligence build and mains the Moonveil katana - not only got through the entire campaign in three hours, but also managed to do some without taking a hit from a single enemy or taking poison or fall damage.

"The goal is to reach the credits without taking a hit/stagger from enemies or traps, or any form of damage including fall damage/poison, etc.," Seki explains in his video description (thanks, Kotaku ), adding that it took 130 hours of practice in Elden Ring's open-world before they made the attempt.

"This adds difficulty to the run as I don't have access to buffs such as Red-Feathered Branchsword which could potentially increase my damage output if I had low health."

WE GOT THE RUN!!!!!!! WORLD'S FIRST NO-HIT/DAMAGE ELDEN RING. SHOUTED MY LUNGS OUT LOL #ELDENRING

Finding it hard to believe? I doubt you're alone. But if you have three hours spare, you can watch the full run yourself below. Just expect to feel bad about yourself afterward:

Even beating the game in three hours isn't quick enough if your Steam Deck is mobile, though; the battery for Valve's handheld reportedly only lasts 93 minutes with Elden Ring running .

ICYMI, Caution ahead, Tarnished: some Elden Ring players on PC are having their saves corrupted by third-party invaders . Much like a similar exploit several years back in Dark Souls 3, it appears as though invaders are crashing the host's game. After rebooting, however, some players are finding their save files changed and their Tarnished trapped in a falling deathloop.

It's a shame players can't simply avoid invaders in the same way this Tarnished carried on the Souls' tradition of avoiding Elden Ring invaders by pretending to be an NPC .

Elden Ring is now the best-selling game of 2022 in the US to date . According to the NPD Group, a games market research company, FromSoftware's latest title now doubles as February's best-selling title of the month and the best-selling game of 2022 so far.