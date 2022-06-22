Early Prime Day TV deals can save you up to $250 - but should you buy now or wait?

Every cheap 4K TV deal that appears over the next few weeks - and there will be many - is going to get a bit more scrutiny due to the upcoming Prime Day TV deals occurring next month.

That's because it's difficult to tell whether the offer in front of you really is a bonafide good deal. Prices could drop even further in just a few weeks time, after all. Amazon's first round of early Prime Day offers are throwing up some excellent examples. Right now you can get a 55-inch Insignia 4K TV for just $239.99 (was $400) (opens in new tab) or you can take a whopping $250 off the 75-inch version of the TV and pay just $599.99 (was $850) (opens in new tab).

You'll find both of these offers just below, and plenty more cheap 4K TV deals further down the page.

(opens in new tab) Insginia F30 4K TV | 50-inch | $400 $239.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $160 - If ever a budget TV and its price represented a cheap 4K TV deal, this is it. The Insignia F30 won't win any prizes for its performance or gaming prowess, but if you're looking for a cheap screen, the value here is hard to beat.



(opens in new tab) Insignia F30 4K TV | 75-inch | $850 $599.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $250 - But if you want to go even larger and maximise every dollar of your budget, then the biggest saving today can be had on the wall-filling 75-incher variant. Again, hard to beat on value and it looks to be a lowest ever price from what we can tell too.



Now, there's no denying that these are solid deals on reliable, but unspectacular, 4K TVs - but should you strike now or wait for Prime Day? Well, these Insignia TVs are almost always discounted, both in and out of sales events. However, last year we only saw the 43-inch model go down to $219.99. That means today's prices already represent greater value, so our advice is that if the price looks good and is offering great value (which these are) then you should really consider striking now before the crowds come. These models quickly run off the shelves once the heat is on.

The satisfaction that you got your cheap 4K TV before running the risk of missing out on the day, or of retailer sites crashing, will be worth it even if we see some price differences - which will likely be minor if they do appear. If you are one who wants to hedge and wait a bit though, this deal will run for another 21 days (at the time of writing) so you do have the luxury of time right now. Of course, that timeline is also dependant on Amazon's own stock level as well.

More of today's best 4K TV deals

At the other end of the scale, however, if you are looking for something premium and high end then check out the prices below which span some of the top QLED and OLED televisions.

If you're looking to widen your search then check out the best 120Hz 4K TVs, and the best OLED TVs too.