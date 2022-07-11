Early Prime Day Lego Star Wars deals discount many sets to their lowest price

Even though Prime Day isn't due to begin until tomorrow, you can already snag some excellent Lego Star Wars deals if you act fast. Sets ranging from Baby Yoda to the Millennium Falcon have been heavily reduced on Amazon right now, and a few have hit their lowest ever price.

While there are some very tempting budget options available from the latest pre-Prime Day Lego Star Wars deals (like the BrickHeadz Mandalorian and Baby Yoda set for $11.84 rather than $19.99 (opens in new tab)), the headliners would have to include Luke Skywalker's X-Wing for one cent off its lowest price - it's currently sitting at £40 (opens in new tab), a drop of 20% in total. Similarly, the Mandalorian Starfighter for $47.99 instead of almost $60 (opens in new tab) caught our eye because that's the cheapest this set has ever been. The same is true of the Rise of Skywalker Millennium Falcon, actually - it's now $127.99 (down from $159.99) (opens in new tab) ahead of the Prime Day Lego deals.

We've listed all of the best Lego Star Wars deals below, and other offers can be found further down the page. Seeing as the roundup includes many of the best Lego Star Wars sets, it's worth a quick browse at the least.

(opens in new tab) Lego BrickHeadz The Mandalorian & The Child | $19.99 $11.84 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $8 - Thanks to a 41% saving, this offer gets you a very adorable version of Mando and his ward for their lowest ever price. In fact, they haven't been this affordable since 2021... and even then, they were still a few cents more expensive.



(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter | $39.99 $32 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $8 - At just one cent off its record low price, this is tempting so far as Lego Star Wars deals go. You're saving 20% in total here.



(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Starfighter | $49.99 $40 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - Here's another Lego Star Wars deal that's sitting at one cent off its lowest price. We'd advise moving quickly if you want it though, as it's been in and out of stock over the last few days.



(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars Boba Fett's Starship | $49.99 $41.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $8 - You can save 16% on the latest version of the bounty hunter's ship ahead of Prime Day, and that's a couple of dollars away from the cheapest it's ever been.



(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars Mandalorian Starfighter | $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $12 - Sound the bargain klaxon, this is the cheapest the Clone Wars ship has ever been. It's also the only place you can get a minifigure version of Bo-Katan, who showed up most recently in the Mandalorian's second season.



(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars Imperial Probe Droid | $59.99 $48 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $12 - Here's another offer that's very nearly the cheapest its ever been (there's just a single cent in it). Because it's so intricate and detailed, this is one of the better pre-Prime Day Lego deals we've seen.



(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars Imperial Shuttle | $69.99 $56 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $14 - Because we've seen this set yo-yo all over the place in price, it's worth jumping on now if you've ever been tempted (once again, that's one cent off its record low price).



(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars The Child | $79.99 $63.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $16 - Seeing as it's just one cent more than this set's lowest ever price, you can't do much better when it comes to Lego Baby Yoda.



(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars Attack of the Clones Yoda | $99.99 $80 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - What about the OG Yoda, then? You can get quite a big saving on this Attack of the Clones figure, and it is - yes, you've guessed it - one cent off its lowest ever price.



(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon (frustration free packaging) | $159.99 $127.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $32 - This is the cheapest the Lego Millennium Falcon has ever been, so there's never been a better time to strike. The value is strong with this one.



More Lego Star Wars deals

For more discounts on Star Wars Lego, be sure to check out the discounts gathered up by our bargain-hunting software below. It's always on the lookout for reductions and is updated every 30 minutes, so it's a reliable way of saving on the best Lego sets.

For more Lego offers, be sure to check out our guide on the best Lego Super Mario sets (they make excellent gifts for gamers, and many appear in weekly Lego deals as well). As for a galaxy far, far away, you can find the best Star Wars gifts or the best Star Wars board games via our write-ups.