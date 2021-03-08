EA giving away free Ultimate Team packs just for signing into FIFA 21

EA is currently dishing out free packs as an engagement reward to anyone who’s played FIFA 21 at some point since its October 6 release date.

The move comes to mark the start of a returning campaign called ‘FUT Player Days’, which in previous editions has included bonus Squad Building Challenges and in-store offers, in addition to the free packs.

(Image credit: EA)

Sure enough, its start time of 6pm on Monday, March 8 brought half-price offers on two types of special packs. A Gold Players Premium pack, featuring three rare golds and nine commons, is reduced from 25,000 coins to 12,500 for a 24-hour period. And a Mega Pack, featuring a mix of player and other cards (30 in total, all gold, of which 18 are rare), sets you back 17,500 coins rather than 35,000.

You wanna know about the free packs though, right?

Sure thing. Below is the list of engagement rewards granted based on your FIFA 21 play time so far. You’ll be informed of your reward the next time you log into either the main game or FIFA 21 web app, and can then find it in the My Packs section of the hub.

Tier 4 (138-141 days): Ultimate Pack

Tier 3 (116-137 days): Rare Mega Pack

Tier 2 (61-115 days): Prime Gold Players Pack

Tier 1 (1-60 days): Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

My reward was the Tier 3 Rare Mega Pack. Here (drum roll please) is a little look at what I received in the pack. Beginning with the walkout at the top of this article – handy, given I run a Bundesliga squad.

(Image credit: EA)

Witsel was a pleasing add for similar reasons, and both Hawk and Shadow chemistry items will come in handy.

(Image credit: EA)

Otherwise, mainly SBC fodder. But Muller’s card alone is usually worth 28K on the transfer market, so I’ll happily take it as a freebie.

