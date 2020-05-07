E3 2020 schedule: Dates, times, and links for every E3 press conference

The E3 2020 schedule is a little different this year, in that all the events are strictly digital because of the global pandemic that's going on. Despite the fact that no-one's travelling to the Los Angeles Convention Centre this year, there's still plenty starting to fill up the E3 2020 schedule.

From huge reveals to surprises, the biggest names in the industry are lining up for the press conferences and live streams, and the good news is that they can all be viewed from the comfort of your own sofa. Potentially in your PJs.

Below, we've outlined the dates, times, and links of every press conference announced as part of the E3 2020 schedule, alongside some information of what to expect from each of the shows themselves. For those of us not based in the United States, staying up to date may require a few late nights (or early mornings, depending on how you look at it), but it'll be worth it for just a few precious new glimpses at current-gen, PS5, and Xbox Series X games.

So while the actual E3 2020 event isn't actually physically happening, there is some semblance of an E3 2020 schedule, with press conferences, digital events and more to look forward to in June.

When is E3 2020?

For now though, the biggest question that we really need to answer is "When is E3 2020?", and the period that we're calling E3 2020 is currently running from June 4 - 11, with events and more happening in and around that time period.

Technically the show that would have been E3 2020 is cancelled, but publishers and gaming sites alike are doing their own digital events during the same time frame as the event would usually fall.

What's the full E3 2020 schedule?

But until then, you’ll need the full E3 2020 schedule, including all the international timings for the press conferences and live streams. Read on for a breakdown of everything happening on each day and how to watch the live streams from the comfort of your own sofa, if it's been announced.

We're still yet to hear if all the big publishers are getting involved, and are awaiting confirmation on dates and times for others, so we'll update this page with all the latest news and announcements.

Future Game Show

Date: TBC

Time: TBC



Occurring sometime in that key E3 2020 week, but specific times and dates yet to be announced, our own GamesRadar presents: The Future Games Show is an hour-long broadcast containing exclusive trailers, announcements, and deep dives on existing AAA and indie games, focusing on current (and next-gen) consoles, mobile and streaming platforms. More details will be announced soon!

Microsoft Xbox

Date: TBC

Time: TBC



Microsoft has committed to a series of monthly events leading up to the Xbox Series X launch sometime this 'Holiday 2020' season. The first was on May 7, and then there will be one sometime around the usual E3 week. There's no confirmation on dates or times yet, but we'll update you as soon as we know more.

CD Projekt Red and Cyberpunk 2077

Date: Thursday, June 11

Time: TBC

Tune in: Youtube | Twitch

Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire is a special new event dropping on June 11, which will no doubt showcase new details about CD Projekt Red's upcoming game. There's no details or specifics announced for this special showcase beyond the date, but it's another digital event to add to your diaries.

EA Play Live

Date: June 11

Time: 4PM PDT / 7PM EDT / 12AM BST (June 12)

Tune in: Youtube | Twitch

EA Play is going digital this year, and EA is planning something big. "EA Play Live 2020 is about connecting players around the world and bringing them closer to the game franchises they love," said the publisher of the event. "During this year’s digital event, we’ll showcase our games through a live broadcast, community content, and more."

The company has already teased FIFA 21 and Madden 21 along with "an unannounced EA SPORTS title, an additional EA HD title, four EA Partners titles and two mobile soft-launches", at least according to the company's earning report.

PC Gaming Show

Date: June 6

Time: TBC

Tune in: Official Site | YouTube

The PC Gaming Show, the annual show from our sister site PC Gamer, is happening on June 6. It'll showcase some of coolest and most interesting games coming to the platform, so it's more than worth tuning in.

Other E3 2020 events to tune in for

Geoff Keighley's Summer Games Fest

Time: May - August

Geoff Keighley is continuing his tradition of gaming events by running what he's calling the Summer Game Fest. A way of bringing all the gaming events under one stream, Summer Game Fest will be "bringing the world together to celebrate video games from the comfort of home", reads the official site. "Summer Game Fest is a season of digital video game events from publishers, select playable content, in-game events, and more to be announced."

You can follow all the events via the website, but it includes the Steam Game Festival: Summer Edition, which will release a selection of demos for highly anticipated games via Steam.

GameSpot's Play for All

Time: 'Several weeks' from early June

Tune in: YouTube| Facebook| Instagram| Twitter

GameSpot is launching its own E3 rival in the form of Play For All - a multi-week event that will deliver "gaming news, previews, interviews, and more to a global audience, but also raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts".

They've already got some top partners like Bethesda, CD Projekt Red, Deep Silver, Google Stadia and more, and GameSpot is partnering with Direct Relief for the event. Direct Relief is a humanitarian aid organisation that aims to improve the lives and health of the world's most vulnerable and at-risk groups.

IGN's Summer of Gaming

Time: 'This June'

Tune in: YouTube | Twitch | Mixer

A little like Geoff Keighley's event, IGN's Summer of Gaming will deliver "publisher presentation with IGN pre- and post-discussion content, remote developer interviews, hands-on demos and preview impressions, gameplay, and new segments recapping the biggest announcements".

"With the next generation of console gaming kicking off later this year and gamers eager to learn more about what games they’ll be playing on their new hardware, our online event will be a key moment for publishers and developers to connect with the audience worldwide," Peer Schneider, Chief Content and Product Officer at IGN, said in a statement alongside the announcement.

E3 2020 schedule: Everything else you need to know

Bethesda

Bethesda's global senior vice president of marketing and communications, Pete Hines, announced via Twitter that Bethesda will not be doing any kind of E3 2020 event.

"Given the many challenges we're facing due to the pandemic, we will not host a digital showcase in June," Hines wrote. "We have lots of exciting things to share about our games and look forward to telling you more in the coming months."

Expect to hear from Bethesda sometime this year then, just not in the E3 2020 period.

Sony PlayStation

Before any of the COVID madness even started, Sony announced that it would be skipping E3 2020, just as it did last year. In a statement, Sony said that they "do not feel the vision of E3 2020 is the right venue for what we're focused on this year."

"We will build upon our global events strategy in 2020 by participating in hundreds of consumer events across the globe. Our focus is on making sure fans feel part of the PlayStation family and have access to play their favorite content. We have a fantastic line up of titles coming to PlayStation 4, and with the upcoming launch of PlayStation 5, we are truly looking forward to a year of celebration with our fans," said a Sony Interactive Entertainment spokesperson.

However, there is a rumor circulating that there will be a PS5 reveal on June 4, at least according to industry insiders. Fingers crossed for that one.

Ubisoft

An update regarding E3 2020. pic.twitter.com/cThkDIkfVmMarch 11, 2020

After the E3 2020 cancellation, Ubisoft confirmed that it was "exploring other options for a digital experience that will allow us to share all the exciting news we have planned".

Since then, we've had no further update on what exactly Ubisoft is doing in lieu of its traditional E3 press conference, but we have had a reveal of the new Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, and more gameplay trailers as part of the new monthly Xbox events.

Square Enix

An important E3 2020 update from us pic.twitter.com/Ma23eWfHTMMarch 12, 2020

Last year Square Enix ran its own E3 2020 press conference, where we got exciting looks at games like Final Fantasy 7 Remake and the upcoming Marvel's Avengers game. This year though, it's unclear how or if Square Enix is getting involved in the digital extravaganza. All we've so far is the above tweet.

Devolver Digital

The week of E3 has always been a big part of what we do and are genuinely bummed about the cancelation of the event itself.Lots to juggle but right now we plan on having a livestream Devolver Direct / press conference and possibly more. pic.twitter.com/nGDAEsIzUsMarch 11, 2020

Devolver Digital confirmed as the E3 2020 cancellation news came in that it was looking to do a Devolver Direct live stream or press conference during the week of E3, but hasn't confirmed whether this is actually happening yet.

Nintendo

Nintendo usually has an annual Tuesday morning E3 Direct, but this year, it's looking rather unlikely. There's a report circulating that Nintendo will not hold its annual June Direct this year, with the Japanese gaming giant allegedly telling its developer partners that complications from Japan's work from home orders are forcing it to be pushed back.

Warner Bros.

Now usually Warner Bros doesn't do its own E3 press conference, but there was a rumour from Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier that it was planning to do an E3 press conference for the first time in 2020 "to talk about Batman, Harry Potter, and Rocksteady's game among others".

There's been no official confirmation of that from Warner Bros. yet, or any update as to what it might be doing instead, or even any mention that'll it's doing anything digitally at all.