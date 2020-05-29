PS5: PlayStation Future of Gaming event set for June 4 with "more than an hour" of reveals

Sony will hold a new PS5 reveal event titled The Future of Gaming on Thursday, June 4 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm BST.

The announcement confirms multiple rumors which suggested Sony would finally hold a dedicated reveal sometime in early June, with its only previous event being a repurposed developer talk from lead architect Mark Cerny. This event will explicitly focus on PS5 games, which have been notably absent from the technical blog posts and showcases Sony has put out thus far.

"We will soon give you a first look at the games you’ll be playing after PlayStation 5 launches this holiday," says Sony president and CEO Jim Ryan. "The games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry from innovative studios that span the globe. Studios, both larger and smaller, those newer and those more established, all have been hard at work developing games that will showcase the potential of the hardware."

We know of many upcoming PS5 games already, but most of them are cross-gen games which are planned (or expected) to also launch on next-gen platforms, like Outriders or Assassin's Creed Valhalla. We've seen very few games which are explicitly next-gen, so hopefully this event will help fill out the dedicated PS5 library.

The digital-only event will be streamed via the PlayStation Twitch and YouTube channels, and is expected to last "more than an hour." Ryan also stressed that The Future of Gaming "is part of our series of PS5 updates and, rest assured, after next week’s showcase, we will still have much to share with you."

