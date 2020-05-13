Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 gameplay shows 6 returning skaters and their stats

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 is bringing back skaters and stages from the original game, and you can get a good look at both in this new gameplay footage.

The direct footage shows six skaters and their stats: Tony Hawk, Andrew Reynolds, Geoff Rowley, Elissa Steamer, Chad Muska, and Steve Caballero. They ollie, grind, and do various other skateboarding things across updated versions of the Warehouse and School stages. Make sure you turn the audio on when you're watching the footage, because each skater also has their own voice samples for grunts of exertion, doing cool stuff, and screwing up. I'm a big fan of Geoff Rowley's lusty "Hey!" at 1:40.

What you won't see in this video, as the stats pages clearly announce, is mongo pushing. I never knew what that meant back when I was playing the original Tony Hawk's Pro Skater games - I spent at most 15 seconds on a real-life skateboard as a kid because I was terrified of falling and breaking something - but now I know it means pushing with your forward foot. I also know skateboarders hate it? Well, don't worry, because all of the featured skaters here go 100% NeverMongo for their push style.

For more gameplay footage, you can check out Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 played by Tony himself . Activision is also planning to put out a demo of the game ahead of its release date in September, though you'll need to pre-order the game to get the demo.