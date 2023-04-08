Dying Light Enhanced Edition is currently free on Epic Games Store.

Dying Light Enhanced Edition will be free to download on Epic's own PC client (opens in new tab) from now until April 13, 2023.

In case you wondered what the difference is between the standard and the enhanced edition, the latter includes the season pass and all the content released in the first year of "post-launch support", including an expansion with the buggy, an additional game mode, two extra quarantine zones, and two bundles.

Automation puzzle game Shapez is also free across the same time period, too.

As for its Dying Light's sequel, Stay Human? Dying Light 2 is set to receive a massive game update on April 20 (opens in new tab), where Techland will roll out an improved combat system and new gear transmogrification options.

Dying Light franchise director Tymon Smektala shared this news at the Future Games Show (opens in new tab) Spring Showcase Powered by the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro, where he also teased the next DLC content and promised that more support for mods and mod maps will be coming to the community later this year.

Parkour combat was one of Dying Light 2's strengths, so it's certainly promising to hear Smektala say that this upcoming update will "include significant improvements to the combat system that will be more brutal, physical, and rewarding" than ever before. The franchise director also confirmed that you'll no longer have to choose between "style or stats", as the new gear transmog system will let you better transform your favorite gear to fit your look.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is out now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.