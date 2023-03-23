Dying Light 2 gets overhauled combat and transmog gear system this April

Dying Light 2 is set to receive a massive game update on April 20, where Techland will roll out an improved combat system and new gear transmogrification options.

Dying Light franchise director Tymon Smektala shared this news at the Future Games Show Spring Showcase Powered by the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro, where he also teased the next DLC content and promised that more support for mods and mod maps will be coming to the community later this year.

Parkour combat was one of Dying Light 2's strengths, so it's certainly promising to hear Smektala say that this upcoming update will "include significant improvements to the combat system that will be more brutal, physical, and rewarding" than ever before. The franchise director also confirmed that you'll no longer have to choose between "style or stats", as the new gear transmog system will let you better transform your favorite gear to fit your look.

While all that's coming on April 20, 2023, Techland did look a little further to the future. Smektala gave Future Games Show viewers a sneak peak at "the next story-driven downloadable content coming later this year" with two pieces of concept art. The first shows an autumnal city with a church spire in the background, and the second hints at a new Morlech Asylum location. We anticipate more details on the DLC to arrive in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, look for the Dying Light 2: Stay Human update to launch on April 20 across all platforms, which include PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC – so don't forget to check Stay Human out on Steam (opens in new tab) if you haven't already.