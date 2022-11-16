Don't Worry Darling has strong streaming release as The Crown debuts at top of Netflix chart

The Crown season 5 and Don't Worry Darling have both had strong streaming debuts, with the Netflix show hitting top of the streamer's charts.

Don't Worry Darling, directed by Olivia Wilde, released on HBO Max this November 7 to high viewing figures. Deadline (opens in new tab) reports that, per Samba TV data, the film was watched by 2.7 million households across its first week streaming (though, Samba only records views from certain devices). The film sees Florence Pugh's Alice and Harry Styles' Jack living in an idyllic, '50s style suburban community called Victory – but the town hides a dark and disturbing secret. The film grossed over $86 million worldwide despite lukewarm reviews and a series of scandals.

The Crown season 5, meanwhile, follows the British Royal Family in the '90s, introducing a new cast that includes Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Dominic West as Prince Charles, and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana. According to Netflix (opens in new tab), the show hit the top spot on the streamer's weekly English-language streaming TV chart for the week of November 7 to 13, after premiering on November 9. Netflix's own figures say the show was watched for 107.39 million hours.

Elsewhere on the Netflix chart, Enola Holmes 2 retained its position at number one on the English-language movie chart, while Manifest season 4, The Watcher, and Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities can also be found in the top 10 of English-language TV shows.

