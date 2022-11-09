The Crown season 5 charts the lives of the Royal Family through the early '90s, from the proposed decommissioning of the Royal Yacht Britannia right through to the end of British rule in Hong Kong. The new series also brought with it a new cast as Imelda Staunton took on the role of Queen Elizabeth II from Olivia Colman.

Throughout season 5 we see the lead-up to Prince Charles's (Dominic West) and Princess Diana’s (Elizabeth Debicki) divorce as well as Charles growing closer to his longtime love Camilla Parker-Bowles (Olivia Williams). The Netflix drama also tackles the death of Peter Townsend, the Queen’s "Annus Horribilis", and Prince Philip’s new friendship with Penny Knatchbull.

With so much to cover, we've broken down every episode in the penultimate season of The Crown below. Our comprehensive guide features the episode titles, release dates, runtimes, and how you can stream them all.

How many episodes are in The Crown season 5?

The Crown season 5 has 10 episodes in total, following in the footsteps of every other season of the historical drama so far. Check out the runtimes and episode titles below.

The Crown season 5 episode 1: 'Queen Victoria Syndrome' – 54 mins

The Crown season 5 episode 2: 'The System' – 49 mins

The Crown season 5 episode 3: 'Mou Mou' – 51 mins

The Crown season 5 episode 4: 'Annus Horribilis' – 53 mins

The Crown season 5 episode 5: 'The Way Ahead' – 49 mins

The Crown season 5 episode 6: 'Ipatiev House' – 57 mins

The Crown season 5 episode 7: 'No Woman’s Land' – 50 mins

The Crown season 5 episode 8: 'Gunpowder' – 54 mins

The Crown season 5 episode 9: 'Couple 31' – 51 mins

The Crown season 5 episode 10: 'Decommissioned' – 50 mins

How to watch The Crown season 5 on Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Crown season 5 is available in its entirety on Netflix from Wednesday, November 9. The series releases in the US at midnight PT and 3am ET, but you’ll need a subscription to be able to watch it.

For international viewers, the episodes will be available at the respective time difference. This means in the UK, all 10 will be released at 8am GMT, while if you’re watching in Europe, season 5 is out at 9am Central European Time.

If you’re in a territory that has the Netflix Basic with ads subscription, it’s not yet clear whether you’ll be able to watch it. However, given previous seasons of The Crown are not currently available on this plan, it seems unlikely. Check out our guide to which shows are unavailable on the new Netflix subscription.

