Netflix Basic with ads: What is it, how much does it cost, and is it worth it?

Netflix is launching a new cheaper tier – with advertisements. Netflix Basic with ads is now available in the US, UK, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, France, Germany, and Italy and offers a budget-friendly way to access Netflix’s library of movies and shows.

But it’s a big change – and not quite as straightforward as it first appears. Below, we’ll run down the essentials of Netflix Basic with ads: that includes what you do (and don’t) get compared to the Standard tier of Netflix memberships, how much it costs, and how many ads you’ll see on the service.

What is Netflix Basic with ads?

Announced back in October, Netflix Basic with ads is a cheaper, ad-supported tier of the popular streaming service. Viewers will see multiple 30-second ads while watching TV shows and movies – check out the specifics below.

It’s all designed to undercut the likes of Disney Plus in pricing, as well as bringing in new subscribers after recent losses.

You can sign up to Netflix Basic with ads via the official Netflix site. Current subscribers can also downgrade to the Basic with ads tier at any time through their account settings.

How much does Netflix Basic with ads cost?

(Image credit: Netflix)

In the US, Netflix Basic with ads costs $6.99/month. For reference, the Standard tier currently sets viewers back $15.49/month.

In the UK, Netflix Basic with ads is £4.99/month. The Standard tier remains £10.99/month.

When and where will I see ads on Netflix?

(Image credit: Netflix)

According to Netflix (opens in new tab), there will be "an average of about 4 minutes of ads per hour" while watching movies and shows, though that will vary from title to title. You cannot skip ads – like with YouTube – but you can pause them at any time.

As per Deadline (opens in new tab), certain new movies (such as December’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery) will only have a "pre-roll" of ads so you can watch the feature uninterrupted.

Ads will not be shown at all on children’s profiles, nor will they appear before you launch any games on Netflix.

What movies and shows are missing?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Officially, Netflix says some movies and shows "aren't available to watch with the Basic with ads plan because of licensing restrictions" but specifics aren't given.

If you see any Netflix tile with a lock, it means that movie or show is unavailable to watch with the Basic with ads plan.

During a press call (H/T Deadline (opens in new tab)), Netflix’s chief operating officer Greg Peters admitted that around 5-10% of Netflix’s library would be unavailable through the Basic with ads tier.

Netflix Basic vs. Netflix Standard: how does it compare?

(Image credit: Netflix)

First up, pricing: Netflix Basic with ads is $6.99/month (£4.99/month) versus $15.49/month (£10.99/month) for Standard.

The differences don’t end there. Unlike with the Standard plan, you can only watch Netflix Basic with ads on one screen at one time. So, no sharing it between family members or flatmates – the tier can only be watched through the one device it’s linked to.

Another big loss is the ability to download Netflix movies and shows. Netflix Basic with ads has no option to download anything to watch offline.

Perhaps most glaringly, Netflix Basic with ads only shows content in 720p. The Standard plan goes up to 1080p, while the more expensive Premium tier includes 4K UHD content where available.

It should also go without saying that the main difference between Basic with ads and Standard is that the former has ads and the latter does not.

Is Netflix Basic with ads worth it?

(Image credit: Netflix)

It all depends on your circumstances. If you need to cut your costs, Netflix Basic with ads can save you a decent amount every month without losing too much of what makes the streaming service so popular.

That being said, it’s hard to recommend to those who watch Netflix religiously. Four minutes of ads per hour doesn’t sound like much, but paying for a service with ads feels fairly redundant when the likes of Disney Plus offer ad-free subscriptions for only slightly more money.

The 720p resolution is also a real dealbreaker for many. If you’re used to crystal clear and sharp images in 1080p, it’s going to feel like a real downgrade. Couple that with nearly 10% of the library being missing and it’s hard not to feel like you’re missing out big time – and still paying a monthly fee.

However, you’re not locked into any tier. If you want to give Netflix Basic with ads a try, you can do so – then upgrade (or cancel) the next month. As a basic, no-frills package, there aren’t any streaming services out there that have the combo of being cheap and with such an extensive library. The choice is yours.

