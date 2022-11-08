Manifest season 4 return date: When is Part 2 on Netflix?

Manifest season 4 has been split into two parts on Netflix. With the first batch of episodes already out, we eagerly await the next 10 episodes, which will bring the series to an end.

The supernatural drama, which first hit NBC in 2018, centers on the passengers and crew of commercial Flight 828 who reappear after disappearing for five and half years, after being presumed dead. The network canceled the series after three seasons – but after becoming a surprise hit on Netflix, climbing to the top of the streaming charts, the streaming platform then renewed the show for a fourth and final season, after season three ended on a cliffhanger. Here's when you should expect Manifest season 4 part 2 to arrive on Netflix.

When does Manifest season 4 part 2 release on Netflix?

Manifest season 4 part 2 does not yet have an exact release date. However, because Netflix has a brief history of aligning real-life announcements with important dates in the show, it's possible that the second half of the season will air on June 2, 2023, AKA The "Death Date."

The "Death Date" is the second death each resurrected passenger will face, occurring during the exact amount of time that had passed between their original death and their resurrection. In the show, the exact date for the Stone family and the remaining passengers is June 2, 2024.

The first part of Manifest season 4 premiered on November 4, the same day Flight 828 landed in 2018. Therefore, another date to reflect something that happened in the show would not be out of question and the eight-month gap would be more than enough time to have everyone very excited for the new episodes.

Manifest season 4 part 1 episodes and titles

Manifest season 4 episode 1: "Touch-and-Go"

Manifest season 4 episode 2: "All-Call"

Manifest season 4 episode 3: "High Flight"

Manifest season 4 episode 4: "Go-Around"

Manifest season 4 episode 5: "Squawk"

Manifest season 4 episode 6: "Relative Bearing"

Manifest season 4 episode 7: "Romeo"

Manifest season 4 episode 8: "Full Upright and Locked Position"

Manifest season 4 episode 9: "Rendezvous"

Manifest season 4 episode 10: "Inversion Illusion"

Manifest season 4 part 2 episodes and titles

Manifest season 4 episode 11 – TBA

Manifest season 4 episode 12 – TBA

Manifest season 4 episode 13 – TBA

Manifest season 4 episode 14 – "Fata Morgana"

Manifest season 4 episode 15 – TBA

Manifest season 4 episode 16 – TBA

Manifest season 4 episode 17 – TBA

Manifest season 4 episode 18 – "Lift/Drag"

Manifest season 4 episode 19 – TBA

Manifest season 4 episode 20 – TBA

