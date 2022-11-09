The Crown season 5 cast vs. the real Royal Family: ages, heights, and more

As the story heads into the 1990s, The Crown season 5 has introduced a whole new cast playing the Royal Family, including Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana. Completing The Crown season 5 cast are thespians like Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, alongside Dominic West as Prince Charles.

First reactions to the series have had plenty of praise for their portrayals, but some viewers might be wondering how close they are to their royal counterparts. To help you navigate the casting change, and who’s who in the new season, we’ve compiled a handy guide. We’ll be breaking down everything from how their heights compare to their difference in ages during this part of the show (1992-1997).

Imelda Staunton – Queen Elizabeth II

(Image credit: Getty/Netflix)

Height

Imelda Staunton: 5ft

Queen Elizabeth II: 5ft 3in

Age

Imelda Staunton: 66

Queen Elizabeth II: 66-71

Award-winning actor Imelda Staunton plays Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown season 5, during which the monarch sees three of her children’s divorces over the span of 10 episodes. There's also the constant questioning over the relevancy of the monarchy. Staunton has been a staple of stage and screen since she began acting in the 1980s. She was Oscar-nominated for Vera Drake and is recognizable for playing the chilling Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter films.

Jonathan Pryce – Prince Philip

(Image credit: Getty/Netflix)

Height

Jonathan Pryce: 6ft

Prince Philip: 6ft

Age

Jonathan Pryce: 75

Prince Philip: 71-76

Pryce takes over from Tobias Menzies as the Duke of Edinburgh. This season sees him indulging in a new hobby, carriage riding, as he fosters a close friendship with Penny Knatchbull. Pryce is an acclaimed thespian, beginning his career in the ‘70s in the theater, before breaking into film with Brazil in 1985. Viewers may also recognize him from Game of Thrones, Pirates of the Caribbean, Evita, and The Age of Innocence. In 2019, he was nominated for an Oscar for Netflix’s The Two Popes.

Dominic West – Prince Charles

(Image credit: Getty/Netflix)

Height

Dominic West: 6ft

Prince Charles: 5ft 10in

Age

Dominic West: 53

Prince Charles: 44-49

West plays Prince Charles in a turbulent period of his life during the latest season of The Crown. The show focuses on his divorce from Diana, hopes to modernize the monarchy, and his continuing relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles. West is probably best known for his role in HBO’s The Wire, as well as being one of the leads of The Affair.

Elizabeth Debicki – Princess Diana

(Image credit: Getty/Netflix)

Height

Elizabeth Debicki: 6ft 3in

Princess Diana: 5ft 10in

Age

Elizabeth Debicki: 32

Princess Diana: 31-36

Australian actor Debicki takes over as Princess Diana from Emma Corrin. The show follows her divorce from Prince Charles as she reconciles with finding new love as well as navigating telling her side of the story. Debicki first gained acclaim as Jordan Baker in Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby, and has since appeared in Widows, Tenet and The Night Manager.

Lesley Manville – Princess Margaret

(Image credit: Getty/Netflix)

Height

Lesley Manville: 5ft 2in

Princess Margaret: 5ft 1in

Age

Lesley Manville: 66

Princess Margaret: 62-67

The third actor to take on the role of the indomitable Princess Margaret is Manville. In season 5, she and her sister are closer and more reliant on each other than previous seasons, aside from when old wounds resurface. Manville began her career in the 1970s and is well known for her collaboration with director Mike Leigh on films like Another Year, Vera Drake, and Grown-Ups. She was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in Phantom Thread in 2017.

Olivia Williams – Camilla Parker Bowles

(Image credit: Getty/Netflix)

Height

Olivia Williams: 5ft 9in

Camilla Parker Bowles: 5ft 8in

Age

Olivia Williams: 54

Camilla Parker Bowles: 45-50

Williams plays Camilla Parker Bowles in the latest season as she and Charles navigate pursuing their relationship while his marriage to Diana breaks down. She soon finds herself thrust into the limelight as she must deal with her new position in the Royal Family. Williams is known for her roles in An Education, The Ghost Writer and Counterpart.

Jonny Lee Miller – John Major

(Image credit: Getty/Netflix)

Height

Jonny Lee Miller: 5ft 9in

John Major: 6ft

Age

Jonny Lee Miller: 49

John Major: 49-54

Miller plays Prime Minster John Major, who was Margaret Thatcher’s successor as head of the Conservative Party. He was in office until May 1997 when Tony Blair took over. Miller is best known for playing Sherlock Holmes in Elementary, but has also had roles in Hackers, Trainspotting, and Afterglow.

