Netflix users are distracted with The Crown season 5 because of Harry Potter

The Crown season 5 welcomed a new cast as the Royal Family, with Imelda Staunton leading the way as Queen Elizabeth II. She’s had plenty of praise for her powerful turn as the monarch in reviews of the Netflix show, but some viewers have admitted they’re distracted because of her previous role as the formidable Dolores Umbridge in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

"My brain just doesn’t know what to do with Dolores Umbridge as Queen Elizabeth," one viewer tweeted (opens in new tab). "I keep expecting her to start doling out punishments." Another added (opens in new tab): "I tried to give it a chance but Imelda Staunton's version of the queen in The Crown is too similar to Dolores Umbridge and I keep expecting her to be carried away by a troop of centaurs."

"I am struggling to watch The Crown this season because my brain can’t NOT see Dolores Umbridge – very… disconcerting," a third wrote (opens in new tab). "I can’t bring myself to feel sympathy for Dolores Umbridge and the High Sparrow," wrote another (opens in new tab), referencing Prince Philip actor Jonathan Pryce’s previous role in Game of Thrones.

However, others have pointed out the comparison shows how impressive Staunton’s performance is. "I think it’s so funny that some people were bothered by Imelda Staunton being cast as the queen because all they can see is Umbridge," one said (opens in new tab). "You hated her that much because she was undeniably brilliant. The same is true in The Crown – no one could have played this queen but her."

For more on Netflix drama, check out our guides to The Crown season 5 guest cast, returning The Crown cast in season 5, The Crown season 5 cast vs. the real Royal Family, and how many episodes there are in The Crown season 5. And if you’ve already watched it all, here’s our breakdown of The Crown season 5 ending and everything we know so far about The Crown season 6.