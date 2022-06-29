Don't miss these DDR5 RAM kits at their historic lowest ever prices right now

Amazon's DDR5 RAM deals are currently offering up historic lowest ever prices on some of the more revered memory modules on the market right now.

At the moment, you can save up to $105 on some of the best RAM for gaming, which includes stellar Kingston Fury Beast 32GB 5200 MHz for just $184.99 (was $289) (opens in new tab) - its lowest ever price. The previous cheapest rate was $195, so you're saving an additional $10 here, making this DDR5 RAM deal a must-see for those looking to invest in high-capacity and high-speed memory kits under $200. We can personally swear by this particular configuration, as it's what powers our official GamesRadar 2022 test gaming PC!

Also of note is the Corsair Vengeance DDR5 32GB 5600 MHz for only $229.99 (was $298) (opens in new tab) for a $68 saving. This is the cheapest we've ever seen this specific kit, and one of the rarer times that a kit clocked at 5600 MHz has sold under the $230 mark.

Keep in mind, though, that to take advantage of this new memory format, you'll need an Intel 12th gen processor, some of the best CPUs for gaming, as nothing else on the market supports them yet. We're rounding up more historic lowest prices on DDR5 RAM kits below, and for more hardware offers, we're expecting big things from next month's Prime Day PC deals, too.

Today's best DDR5 RAM deals

Kingston Fury Beast 32GB 5200 MHz | $289 $184.99 at Amazon

Save $105 - This is a return to the lowest rate on the Kingston Fury Beast 32GB clocked at 5200 MHz which we saw briefly earlier in the month. What's more, you're saving $10 compared to the past cheapest price, too.



Corsair Vengeance DDR5 32GB 5200 MHz | $285 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $105 - Simply put, we've never seen the Corsair Vengeance DDR5 kit in this speed and 16x2 capacity as affordable as this before. This is the first time we've seen this model retail under the $200 mark, beating the previous lowest price by a full $30.



Corsair Vengeance DDR5 32GB 5600 MHz | $298 $229.99 at Amazon

Save $68 - This is the historic lowest price that we're able to verify on the Corsair Vengeance DDR5 kit in this capacity clocked at this speed. You're saving an extra $10 over the previously cheapest rate, too, so now has never been a better time to invest in the added bandwidth of PCIe 5.0.



XPG Lancer DDR5 32GB 5200 Mhz | $300 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - Although we're unable to verify the cheapest rate on the XPG Lancer, taking the massive discount into account, we're still comfortable recommending this DDR5 deal today. This is an excellent price on a truly premium dual-channel kit at under the $200 mark.



More of today's best gaming RAM deals

If you're after more DDR5 RAM deals, as well as deep discounts on DDR4 gaming models, you'll find all the latest prices pulled through automatically courtesy of our price comparison software.

