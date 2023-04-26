Diablo 4's mounts are only available once you've beaten the campaign

You'll need to beat Diablo 4's campaign once in order to unlock mounts for your characters.

As revealed in a new Blizzard blog (opens in new tab) (thanks, WowHead (opens in new tab)), you'll need to finish Diablo 4's main campaign to actually gain access to a mount. The good news is that you only have to finish the campaign once, with one character, to unlock mounts for good for the rest of the game.

This means that if you restart Diablo 4 with a second character after beating its campaign once, you'll immediately have access to a mount. Diablo veterans are probably breathing a sigh of relief at this news right now, as it no doubt speeds up successive playthroughs of the base game.

Additionally, mounts can be used "in all games modes" once unlocked, the Blizzard blog reveals. They can also be kitted out with customization options, including Armor and Trophies, one of which can even be earned via the upcoming Diablo 4 Server Slam open beta next month in May.

It seems like Blizzard is really trying to make successive playthroughs of Diablo 4 simpler. Not only can you use a mount from the beginning, but Blizzard recently revealed Diablo 4's campaign can be skipped if you've beaten it once, granting immediate access to the endgame for veterans.

As WowHead points out though, the open beta earlier this year let players start a quest for a mount pretty early on. It's pretty safe to assume this one quest won't be present in the final game then.

Diablo 4 launches on June 6 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Be warned that when playing Diablo 4's PvP mode on Hardcore difficulty, any losses you accrue from the brutal mode will be permanent, so plan accordingly unless you want to be quickly stripped of all your hard-earned rewards.

Check out our Diablo 4 Early Access release date and times guide for a look at when you can hop on the game come June in your region.