Diablo 4's campaign can be skipped on new characters if you've beaten it once

Diablo 4 does have a campaign skip, but you'll have to beat the campaign once to take advantage of the feature.

Earlier this week, Diablo 4's developers dropped a brand new video (opens in new tab) detailing its class details. One detail picked up by fans is that a 'Skip Campaign' option was shown in a character menu, leading to speculation that players could skip Diablo 4's entire campaign if they wanted to.

Shortly after the new video debuted, Diablo 4 global community development director Adam Fletcher took to Twitter to clarify that, for that option to even appear in Diablo 4, players will need to beat the campaign once over, and only once.

April 25, 2023

This means that Diablo 4 technically has a campaign skip feature, which will undoubtedly be great news for veterans. Those who make multiple characters in Diablo games aren't always keen on replaying the base campaign over again, and often just want to hack and slash their way to the endgame content as soon as possible.

This confirmation from Fletcher confirms speculation that has persisted since last October 2022. At the time, leaked gameplay hinted at a campaign skip option, but this has gone unconfirmed by developer Blizzard until now.

Diablo 4 finally launches later this year on June 6 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Blizzard recently announced a new Diablo 4 open beta for next month on May 12, which is dubbed the "server slam." You can probably guess the developer's intentions behind this final playtest.

