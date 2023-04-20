New Diablo 4 open beta announced for May

Diablo 4 is getting another open beta on all platforms next month, Blizzard has confirmed.

We'd suspected this might be the case since Blizzard seemingly teased the news this week, and now it's official. Diablo 4 is getting a "server slam" open beta from Friday, May 12 to Sunday, May 14. The news was announced during today's Diablo 4 developer livestream. "Come slam our servers," said game director Joe Shely.

Blizzard also confirmed that all of the initial Diablo 4 beta changes will be present in the new beta, so here's your chance to check out all of the new stuff before the game's full June 6 launch. The new beta will be the same as previous weekends, giving you the chance to explore Fractured Peaks while playing through the Prologue and Act 1. Progress from previous beta weekends won't be carried over.

In even more good news, Blizzard revealed that this upcoming beta will give you another chance to earn the Diablo 4 beta rewards offered in previous betas, most importantly the adorable baby wolfpack cosmetic you can get by reaching level 20 in Sanctuary. There will also be a new reward in the form of the Cry of Ashava Mount Trophy, which of course is themed around the world boss returning for the next beta.

The May open beta is confirmed to be the "secret announcement" Diablo franchise boss Rod Fergusson teased earlier this week, so if you're still sat there watching today's livestream hoping for something else, you can probably switch off now unless you're interested in the more minute details of the game's beta changes.

It's a pleasant surprise to see another Diablo 4 beta announced with just over six weeks to launch. The game recently went gold, meaning there aren't any more development hurdles to clear before launch. That also means the next beta is "very close to the launch version of the game," and won't receive any significant changes before its full release.

