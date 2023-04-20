Diablo 4 fans hope Blizzard is teasing another beta

Diablo 4 could be holding another beta or limited playtest.

Earlier today on April 20, the official Diablo Twitter account put out the tweet below, responding to a follower basically begging for more time with the new game before launch. "That can be arranged," was all the Diablo Twitter account had to say to get the speculation stirring among the Diablo fanbase.

That can be arranged... https://t.co/PAqUDg7CmuApril 20, 2023 See more

Right now at least, there aren't currently any other betas or playtests slated for Diablo 4, before the game launches later this year on June 2. Considering there's less than two months to go before launch, you'd think time is fast running out for Blizzard to promote and hold another beta before launch.

We've already had a few select beta phases for Diablo 4 to soak up and enjoy so far. The two beta sessions, one for early access players who pre-ordered the full game, and those who didn't, was put on last month in March, and that was well before Diablo 4 went gold earlier this month in April. Oh, and you could gain access by eating a cursed KFC burger as well.

Perhaps, if there is another Diablo 4 beta, we could see some feedback from the original beta implemented. Blizzard pledged changes to Diablo 4's classes, Dungeons, and UI based on feedback from the original beta, but even if these changes don't pop up in another beta, here's hoping they're implemented by the time launch rolls around in June.

Check out our Diablo 4 launch times guide for a look over when you can delve into the game at launch in your region.