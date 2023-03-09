Eat KFC's most cursed burger to get access to Diablo 4's early beta

Eating KFC's most ridiculous burger can guarantee you entry to Diablo 4's upcoming beta.

Earlier today, KFC and Blizzard announced that anyone who purchases KFC's infamous Double Down will get entry to Diablo 4's closed beta period. Anyone who willingly puts their physical health on the line for this abomination will do so knowing there's a nice reward awaiting them at the end.

Diablo 4's early access beta period runs from March 17-19. If you purchase a Double Down in a KFC store, or via the KFC App before March 18, you'll be guaranteeing yourself access to this early period, as well as the full open beta, when it goes live the following weekend between March 24 and 26.

It's worth remembering that the early access beta for Diablo 4 only has three playable classes available, whereas the full open beta has all five classes unlocked. Just something to keep in mind when you're weighing up if the risk to your heart is actually worth it.

The Double Down is, if you're somehow unaware, one of the worst things to come from fast food in general. It's basically KFC replacing the buns on a burger with two slices of chicken, with two slices of cheese and bacon in the middle. It's basically a chicken and bacon burger where the chicken also doubles as the burger itself.

If you really are willing to put it all on the line, then the Diablo 4 early access beta pass can be yours. Oh, and there's only one code available per person with this offer, if you were thinking you could somehow handle multiple Double Downs.

Check out our guide on how to access the Diablo 4 beta early for all the info you need on getting into the playtest ahead of time.