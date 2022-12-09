To access the Diablo 4 beta, it seems as though players will need to have an invitation and sign up on the official site for a chance to be invited. Details on the beta are still thin on the ground, but you can find out when is the Diablo 4 beta here, and below we'll go through everything we've been told so far on how to access the Diablo 4 beta when it's released - or potentially even before.

How to play the Diablo 4 beta

(Image credit: Blizzard)

At time of writing the Diablo 4 beta appears to have two ways to access it - by signing up and hoping you get an invitation, or waiting for the open beta.

As mentioned, details are still thin, but Blizzard have suggested here that there will be both an Alpha and Beta testing phase that players will be able to sign up to on the official Diablo 4 website , at some point soon before these tests are playable. The official store page also states that there will be an open beta that preordering the game will allow early access to.