Knowing how to download the Diablo 4 beta is crucial if you want to get an early taste of this upcoming hack and slasher, before Diablo 4 officially launches this June. If you're worried about how to access the Diablo 4 beta and whether you should have done something to register for it then don't stress, as the upcoming Open Beta period is available to everyone with no prerequisites for joining in. With the Diablo 4 beta preload times upon us we're now at the point where we can get it installed and ready to go, to here's everything you need to know about how to download the Diablo 4 beta on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

How to download the Diablo 4 beta on PC

(Image credit: Blizzard)

If you qualify for the Early Access beta, then you'll have already been sent instructions for how to download the Diablo 4 beta on PC along with your access code. However, if you're looking for the Open Beta then this is where you get it:

Open your Battle.net client

Find Diablo 4 at the top of the list on the All Games page

Open the Diablo 4 Game Page

Open the 'Game Version' dropdown and select 'Diablo 4 - Beta'

Click the blue Install button

You can then click Play to launch the Diablo 4 beta once it's available. Note that if you've already installed the Early Access beta then you can also use that for the Open Beta, so no further download is required. Don't forget that Diablo 4 crossplay is available during the beta as well as in the full game, so you can team up with any console owning friends.

How to download the Diablo 4 beta on PlayStation and Xbox

(Image credit: Blizzard)

As with PC, if you're part of the Early Access beta then you'll already have received a code to redeem on your console store, along with instructions for how to download the Diablo 4 beta on PlayStation or Xbox. If you don't have that access, then here's how to find the Open Beta:

Open the PlayStation or Xbox Store

Search for 'Diablo 4 Open Beta'

Select the beta from the results

Hit the Download button

Once you've downloaded the Diablo 4 beta on PlayStation or Xbox, you may see a countdown against it confirming when is the Diablo 4 beta start time, and you may not be able to launch it – or receive an error message if you try to access it before the Open Beta period. Again, if you previously installed the Early Access beta then that will also run the Open Beta, so no further download is needed.

