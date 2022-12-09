When is the Diablo 4 beta? Before its June 2023 release, but that's all we know

When is the Diablo 4 Beta release date? There's no official release date for the open beta yet, but we do know it'll be prior to June 2023, when the game comes out. Excitement around the game has been at a high point since the announcement at the Game Awards, and we have had it confirmed by blizzard that there will be an open beta - though not everybody will have access to it at the same time. Here's what we know so far about when the Diablo 4 beta release date is scheduled.

When is the Diablo 4 beta?

(Image credit: Blizzard)

The Diablo 4 beta, as mentioned, has no official release date at time of writing, but we do know that there will be an open beta at some point prior to the game's release on June 6 2023 (assuming that there are no delays before then). More importantly, those that preorder the game will be told how to access the Diablo 4 beta early .

That doesn't mean that preordering is the only way to access it, but it does mean that you'll effectively be the first through the door. The official store page for Diablo 4 states that those who preorder will get to play the actual game itself four days early, as well as early access to the open beta as well - which suggests it's not the only way to get in, just the fastest. We do know that the beta will last a minimum of two days, but it could last a lot longer, depending on circumstances at the time.

We'll be sure to update this page when more is announced.