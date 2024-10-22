Diablo 4's Halloween event lets you turn your mount into a zombie spider horse with free cosmetics and play Russian Roulette with The Butcher

Blizzard has revealed the details of the upcoming Diablo 4 Halloween event, and it sounds like a spooky, cobwebbed, potentially deadly good time.

According to a news release from Blizzard, Diablo 4's Halloween festivities run from October 29, 10am PT to November 5 at the same time. During that window, you can snag yourself some macabre, limited time, completely free cosmetics just for logging on.

Starting on October 29, the login reward is The Recluse's Host Mount, which looks like it turns your horse into some sort of undead zombie horse. Log in on October 30 and you'll get yourself the Ichorflame Torch Mount Trophy, which looks like a spidery torch. On Halloween itself, the Recluse's Flask Mount Trophy is the login bonus, and then on November 1 you can get the Reclusive Trappings Mount Armor, which adds some spidery flourishes to your mount.

It's worth noting that, if you happen to miss any or all of the above login rewards, you can still claim them retroactively by logging on at any point before they disappear from the in-game shop on November 5, 12pm PT.

The other part of the event is a little more mysterious. Blizzard only says the celebration is called "Meat or Treat" and involves dungeon shrines. If you activate any shrine in a dungeon, "a surprise effect" will be activated in addition to the usual effect. "Will the Shrine bestow unexpected riches upon you, or will your Dungeon run go up in smoke?" Blizzard says, rather ominously.

I'm kind of thinking it means that during the event, dungeon shrines can either apply an additional buff or spawn The Butcher, which is a terrifying thought. That said, if you're high-enough level, it might be an easy way to farm The Butcher and get some easy XP.

