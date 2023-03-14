Diablo 4 beta preload times - here's when the preload begins

The Diablo 4 beta preload times are nearly upon us, well ahead of the eventual start date for the beta.

The first Diablo 4 beta period, which is early access on an invite-only basis, kicks off later this week on March 17, and will go on until March 19 - you can read our guide outlining when is the Diablo 4 beta for more information. However, the Diablo 4 beta preload times for this early access session begin two days prior on March 15, and will be available at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT.

When this time rolls around, you'll be able to begin preloading the Diablo 4 early access beta across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms. If you're wondering how to get a pass to this special early session, you can read up on guide on how to access the Diablo 4 beta early for more.

The second Diablo 4 beta, which is open to everyone on all platforms, takes place the following week between March 24 and 27. If you're looking to get in on this open session, your Diablo 4 beta preload time begins on March 22 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT.

We hate to say it, but there is another way to guarantee yourself access to Diablo 4's first beta period. Earlier this month, KFC and Blizzard announced the Double Down competition, whereby anyone who purchases the absolute behemoth of a burger will get guaranteed access to the Diablo 4 early access beta session.

If you're willing to put your physical health on the line, you too can partake in the fun of slaying demons. Oh, and bag yourself an adorable in-game backpack with a sleeping baby wolf, if that changes anything for you.

Blizzard recently said there were "no plans" for a Diablo 4 Xbox Game Pass launch, dispelling hope for thousands of Xbox fans.