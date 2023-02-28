Diablo 4 beta rewards include a wildly adorable, completely impractical baby wolf backpack

Diablo 4's first open beta is happening next month and among the rewards you can earn is a baby wolf backpack that's so cute and impractical that I just can't help but want it.

Whether you're playing Diablo 4's open beta during the early access period or a week later with everyone else, you'll have the chance to access some devilish rewards that'll unlock when the full game launches on June 2. There's Initial Casualty title, which you'll be able to earn by reaching the town of Kyovashad in the Fractured Peaks area of the map, and you can get the Early Voyager title by hitting level 20 during the open beta.

The clear highlight of the beta rewards is an animated cosmetic of a backpack carrying a baby wolf. Check this friggin' adorable thing out:

As much as I love the way the precious baby wolf shakes his little wolf snout, I do wonder if there's a backstory behind this particular cosmetic, and if so, will it clash with the game's otherwise dark, macabre tone - something the devs at Blizzard have been keen to drive into our heads since the game was launched. We also learned recently that Diablo 4 lets you pet a cute little pup at some point, so I'm just wondering if Blizzard is trying to please too many people at once with this kind of stuff. Either way, the baby wolf pack will be available for all classes to carry with on their travels.

In case you missed the news on how to access the Diablo 4 beta and get early access, you'll need to pre-order the game at some point before the early access period ends, at which point you'll get an email with instructions on downloading the client within an hour. The early access period for pre-order runs from March 17-19 and then the beta opens up for everyone else to access from March 24-26.

