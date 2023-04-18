Diablo 4 boss teases "secret announcement" for this week's 90-minute livestream

Diablo franchise general manager Rod Fergusson is teasing a special Diablo 4 announcement that apparently will happen during this week's developer livestream.

Blizzard is hosting a Diablo 4 developer update this Thursday, April 20, and it's now been revealed that it'll be a whopping 90 minutes long with details about the endgame, beta learnings regarding classes and dungeons, and more.

Last week we learned specifics about exactly what changes are being made to Diablo 4 based on feedback from the beta. The changes are extensive and wide-ranging, from class balancing to dungeon design to UI, but apparently there's still more to be discussed. A lot more, it would seem.

Wait, wait, wait... @PezRadar is this the one with the secret announcement or are we not talking about that yet? I would hate to give it away.BTW so glad I'm using Slack right now and not something public like Twitter to ask that. That would be the worst.

In the above tweet, Diablo community manager Adam Fletcher teases a "big" show for Thursday, promising a lengthy deep-dive into key aspects of Diablo 4. And in a quote tweet, Fergusson hypes up the event even more, playfully teasing what sounds like a fairly significant announcement.

Diablo 4 fans are, of course, irresponsibly speculative about what could be revealed during the show. Some think it'll be a new class, specifically the Paladin class (opens in new tab), and others think (opens in new tab) Blizzard could push the early access period forward to May, and others still think (opens in new tab) there could be another beta focusing on the endgame.

If you want to tune in to the Diablo 4 livestream, and it sounds like you will want to, you can head to Blizzard's official Twitch (opens in new tab) or YouTube (opens in new tab) channels this Thursday at 11am PDT / 2pm EDT / 7pm BST.

