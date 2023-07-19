Diablo 4 Sorcerer players in shambles as the game's worst class gets hit by a wave of nerfs

Just a few days after Diablo 4 fans were lamenting how underpowered the Sorcerer is, Blizzard has only gone and nerfed the class.

Yesterday saw the launch of the beefy Diablo 4 update 1.1.0 patch notes, and among the 6,600 words, there were a significant number of changes to the Sorcerer class. The tweet below breaks down the changes into a digestible format, revealing the Devouring Blaze and the Aspect of Retribution have both been nerfed with some pretty hefty changes.

Sorcerers got decimated in the season 1 patch. #DiabloIV #Diablo4- Devouring Blaze bonus Critical Strike damage reduced from 10/20/30% to 7/14/21%.- Devouring Blaze bonus Critical Strike damage to Immobilized reduced from 25/50/75% to 10/20/30%.- Fixed an issue where Aspect…July 18, 2023 See more

You can probably imagine how displeased Diablo 4's Sorcerer crowd is at these nerfs. The post below is just one example of Sorcerer players decrying the new changes, even going so far as to write that they're "embarrassed to have a lvl 100 sorc." Ouch.

Then there's the post just below, which rails against the development at Blizzard for the changes. We'd just like to note that the "decision makers" on Diablo 4's dev team absolutely do play Diablo 4 (and to suggest otherwise is incredibly silly), but I get that players are more displeased about them not understanding the feelings of the community at large.

"So basically, nothing changed to actually help sorc, switch styles, if anything our boss damage got nerfed and our top end numbers are brough down slightly," chimes in another Reddit user. The post adds that Blizzard has apparently nerfed every single way that Sorcerers were able to deal damage, rendering them even more useless than before.

It was just earlier this week that Diablo 4 players were declaring the Sorcerer the worst class in the game. It's been a long downfall for the Sorcerer, which was formerly the most-played class in the game around launch, but when looking at the new complaints, it's important to note Sorcerer players were seriously dissatisfied about their class, and that was before Blizzard nerfed it.

These changes will all kick in with Diablo 4 Season 1, which is going to launch around the world tomorrow on July 20. Sorcerer fans, unfortunately, won't be looking forward to the debut season launching.

Head over to our Diablo 4 Battle Pass guide for a look at how you'll be able to level up the new feature as soon as it arrives.