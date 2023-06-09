The most-played Diablo 4 class has been revealed - and it's not the Necromancer

The most popular Diablo 4 class has been revealed - and I have to say, it's a bit of a surprise.

Last night, Diablo general manager Rod Fergusson told fans that "right now, the number 1 most played class in Diablo 4 is the Sorcerer/Sorceress." Fergusson went on to imply that perhaps his marketing team wouldn't be entirely happy with him revealing that information, but it's too late to put the genie back in the bottle.

I'll admit - I'm slightly surprised at Fergusson's reveal. Obviously, there's every chance that those numbers change, but the suggestion that the Sorcerer is the frontrunner is slightly at odds with some of the evidence from the rest of the community. In the Diablo 4 race to level 100, the Rogue and Barbarian were the most popular standard classes, although the Sorcerer did rear their heads in the hardcore race.

It's also worth noting that raw popularity doesn't necessarily correlate with brand strength, something that the Sorceress' alternatives have in spades. The replies beneath Fergusson's tweets are full of Diablo 4 Druid and Necromancer players sounding off about their faves - and interestingly, Fergusson says he's got "no arguments" for players who say that the Necro is the best class.

I can see the argument for a horde of minions - especially if they might inadvertently help you kill The Butcher - but for me it's all about the Druid. I guess at heart, I really am a dog wolf person. If you're all set on some spellcasting though, you might want to check out our Diablo 4 Sorcerer build guide.

