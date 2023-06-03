Diablo 4 player gets unbelievably lucky, defeats notorious boss while severely underlevelled

A Diablo 4 player has managed to beat the Butcher despite being incredibly underlevelled.

The Butcher is – as many of us have learned the hard way – a meat-hooking nightmare that turns up at random in dungeons and has killed off many a hardcore run.

Here, however, it seemingly became stuck behind a wall of minions who beat the Butcher whilst the player idles quietly at the bottom of the screen. You can check it out in the video below:

"Well, that's one way to kill the Butcher at level 13, I guess," the OP, u/Geersart.

The post has earned hundreds of upvotes and commenters, most of which are torn between celebrating the victory and commiserating their own Butcher encounters, most of which ended with a meat hook to the face and instadeath.

A Diablo 4 player was 18 hours into their Hardcore Sorceress run when a glitch prevented them from moving or activating their life-saving skills, dashing their hopes of being one of the first 1000 Diablo 4 players to hit the level 100 cap on hardcore mode.

"Dying to a bug after 18 hours of play is brutal," Max "Maximum" Smith tweeted afterwards. "Pretty sure I can re-level and still get top 1,000, but don't really wanna put the time in just for something like this to happen again."

We gave Diablo 4 a notable 5 out of 5 stars in the GamesRadar+ Diablo 4 review , calling it "a diabolical assault on the senses".

"The ARPG has come a long way since Diablo 2 set the bar for the genre, and since Diablo 3 fractured the playerbase, and there's some out there who will undoubtedly feel as if Diablo 4 hasn't gone far enough in its expansion – that its class-balance and endgame could be more distinct, particularly given the strength of contenders like Grim Dawn, Pillars of Exile, and Torchlight 2," Josh wrote. "But the truth is, there's simply nothing quite as entertaining as Diablo 4 when it's firing on all cylinders."

Diablo 4 will be available to all players on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S on June 6.