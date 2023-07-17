Diablo 4 players are turning on its once most-popular class

Diablo 4 players are gradually settling on the Sorcerer being the worst class in the entire game.

Back in early June, just a few days after Diablo 4 first launched, it was revealed that the Sorcerer was the most popular class in the entire game, somehow beating out the Necromancer. The tables have now truly turned on the once-supreme class though, as players are slowly dubbing it the worst class in Diablo 4.

Just below, there's a staggering testimony from a Sorcerer veteran with over 330 hours put into their character so far. The class is apparently having a really hard time clearing any Nightmare Dungeon above Tier 70, and this combined with an apparently underwhelming Paragon Board means this player is done with their Sorcerer class until at least Season 2 or 3 of Diablo 4.

According to the top comment, calling the Paragon Board "underwhelming" for Sorcerer players is a very "diplomatic" way of putting it. Another Reddit user says that Sorcerers just tend to "fall apart" once you hit World Tier level four, which is basically the upper echelons of everything Diablo 4 can throw at you.

Other posts on the Diablo 4 subreddit attest to just how bad the Sorcerer is doing right now. The class looked like it was doing really well in the early stages of the game, but it seems like everyone's just falling over dead every few minutes and struggling to generate enough Mana to do literally anything while playing as the hopeless class.

The start of Diablo 4 Season 1 later this week on July 20 might herald good news for the Sorcerer. Blizzard definitely won't shy away from buffing and nerfing certain classes, as the developers themselves have previously stated, and we can only hope that the Sorcerer is in line for a significant overhaul at some point during the season. If not, there'll be a lot of unhappy people out there.

