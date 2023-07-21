Why is Diablo 4 Season Renown not carrying over?

If your Diablo 4 Season Renown is not carrying over, or your Season 1 map is not revealed, then you're understandably going to be unhappy! If you've already spent a lot of time exploring Sanctuary and racking up Renown for your discoveries, then the last thing you want to do is start again from scratch in Diablo 4 Season 1 instead of getting straight into the new content. However, this is the situation that some Diablo 4 players are finding themselves in, so if this issue is affecting you then here's what you need to know about carrying over Season Renown in Diablo 4.

How to carry over Season Renown in Diablo 4

To carry over Season Renown in Diablo 4, you must first log in with your main character on or after the July 18 update, in the Eternal Realm where you made the most progress. This will then log your overall progress on the servers, ready to be transferred when you create a seasonal character in Diablo 4. If you jump straight into making a new character for Season 1 without logging in with your main character first, then your previous progress won't be registered against your account, so make sure you go back and connect to the Eternal Realm with them before setting up a fresh seasonal character.

Now, let's clarify exactly what progress gets carried over into Season 1. You'll transfer across all of the map you've revealed previously, including every Diablo 4 Altar of Lilith you've claimed, although only the five major towns of Kyovashad, Cerrigar, Ked Bardu, Gea Kaul, and Zarbinzet will appear so you'll need to revisit the other waypoints for more Diablo 4 fast travel options. The Season Renown related to revealing the map and claiming Altars of Lilith will carry over, so if you've completely cleared the fog and found every statue then you should be able to immediately claim the first two tiers of Renown rewards in each region, getting you five additional Skill Points and five more Diablo 4 health potions. For further Renown rewards during Season 1, you'll need to unlock more waypoints, take over Strongholds, complete quests, and clear Dungeons.

