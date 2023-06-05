Diablo 4 Necromancers, stop what you're doing and find this absurd minion-buffing Unique item

There's a Unique ring somewhere in Diablo 4 that will turn your Necromancer's minions into the scourge of Sanctuary.

As flagged by Luxthos on Twitter, the Ring of Mendeln is an Ancestral Unique - an item of the rarest variety - with an absolutely enormous buff for Necromancer minions. On top of 25% cold and shadow resistance, the ring gives a 5.2% lucky hit buff, a 13% minion attack speed boost, and +687 Thorns damage. But even more scary is the 10% chance that it makes minions' attacks explode for almost 18,000 physical damage each if you have at least seven minions.

Okay, what the actual... Time to go Minions? #DiabloIV pic.twitter.com/bmcXl2thjaJune 4, 2023 See more

That would mean that with seven minions they'd collectively deal over 100,000 damage in one go - even more than that with each additional spawn. And even though the ring is one of the hardest to find in the game, it's making Necromancers either question the direction of their builds or feel reaffirmed by their choice to run with minions.

"Yeah, might have to try this," reads one reply. "Bone spirit & Blood Lance is not cutting it in the DPS department."

"Tough to see for my no minion build," reads another response from a disgruntled Necromancer.

"Goddamn can't wait to find me one of these. My necro shreds now, but that'll be OP," reads another reply.

"I switched from bone spear to minions today since the buff and I’m having so much more fun," says a Necromancer that's seemingly very happy to have minions by their side after seeing this Unique drop. "Now seeing this I know I made the right choice."

Another prevailing sentiment is that the item could be nerfed in the future, and Diablo 4 patches released so far have included plenty of balancing updates, but only time will tell if the Ring of Mendeln takes a hit.

Here's our guide to the best Diablo 4 Necromancer builds in case this absurd drop has you switching to the dark side.