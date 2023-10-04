Diablo 4 lead hints at highly requested world boss changes coming in Season 2

Diablo 4 Season 2 could see some big changes in how world boss timers work.

To date, world bosses operate on a series of hidden timers in Diablo 4. One will pop up every now and then to be battered senseless by a group of adventurers, only to retreat back into the digital aether and count down until they can pop up and do it all over again, like a big whack-a-mole.

The problem here is that a lot of players end up missing out on world bosses because of, well, life. If you're at work all day, you're missing out on a tonne of world boss spawns, and the same can be said while you're sleeping or doing literally anything else.

With Diablo 4 Season 2 coming later this month, that could be about to change. As reported by VG24/7, Diablo general manager Rod Fergusson responded to a fan query on Twitter asking about potential changes for world boss timers, simply telling them that they'd "like the streams."

The "streams" Fergusson is referring to here are the two pre-launch Season 2 livestreams Blizzard has slated for this month. The first of these is actually kicking off just later today on October 4 at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET, and will go over the basics of Season 2, while another livestream on October 10 will cover more intricate changes like class rebalances.

Fergusson basically doubled down on the whole thing, telling the player just below to, again, tune into the developer livestreams. Perhaps we could see an overhauled system for world boss timers, one which is built around people who have to work a 9 to 5 job.

Don't forget: Diablo 4 Season 2 will boast five new endgame bosses for players to tackle, so there's a lot of beefy foes to take on elsewhere.