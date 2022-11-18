Dell just beat Microsoft's own Black Friday Xbox Series S deals

Dell's done it again. Just a day after Microsoft unveiled this year's Xbox Series S deals for Black Friday, the retailer has undercut the market by an additional $15. That means you can now pick up the cheapest console available for $65 less than its $299 MSRP.

This $234.99 sales price (opens in new tab) on the Xbox Series S is a brand new record low, whereas previous retailers are sticking to Microsoft's $249 offer. We don't expect stock to last long here, though, so if you're looking for the best price around in this week's Black Friday Xbox deals, we'd recommend moving fast.

This offer comes after a particularly popular $75 gift card Xbox Series S deal, which has now run from the shelves. This bundle is still available on the Nintendo Switch OLED at $349.99 (opens in new tab) if you're looking to take things on the road, but today's $65 discount does seem to have replaced the previous (arguably higher value) offer. Still, if you weren't planning on investigating any more Black Friday deals at Dell you've come out on top in this switch up.

Whether you're after a Game Pass machine or you're looking to play the latest titles without investing in a higher-end Series X system, this is a particularly worthwhile venture. The Xbox Series S packs a considerable punch for its price tag, offering an affordable entry into all the latest releases while remaining conservative in its cost. At just $234.99, there's never been a better time to take the leap.

You'll find more information on this offer just below, and plenty more Xbox Series S deals further down the page.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S | $299.99 $234.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $65 - Microsoft launched its Black Friday Xbox Series S deals yesterday, with $50 off the console. However, Dell has swooped in with an additional $15 off today, dropping that price all the way down to $234.99. That's a brand new record-low price.



More of today's best Xbox Series S deals

We're tracking all the latest Xbox Series S deals from around the web, which means you'll be in the know should another retailer decide to enter this battle. You'll find the lowest prices across all your favorite retailers below, updated every half hour.

To make the most of your steal, it's worth checking out the latest Black Friday Xbox controller deals as well as this week's early Black Friday video game deals. Of course, we're covering plenty more accessories in our full roundup of the very biggest Black Friday gaming deals on the market.