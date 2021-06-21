Deepest ever discount on the Sony XM4 headphones this Prime Day

The renowned Sony WH-XM4 headphones are their lowest ever recorded price for Prime Day, with a massive $100 off the MSRP!

Let's face it, for some of us - audio is everything.

Whether we're listening to our favorite tracks while gaming or out for a walk with the sun beating down as the latest and greatest albums blare at full volume; it needs to sound utterly fantastic otherwise - what's the point?

Thankfully, the XM4 features an even more robust suite of advanced active noise-canceling technology - even better than what was found in the XM3 line - so it's no surprise that these headphones have topped our list as the absolute cream of the crop in our best headphones round-up.

For the device's more subtle features, they are equally impressive; auto-pausing when taken off your head and having the ability to connect to two devices at the same time. It's not a stretch to say that these are some truly intelligent headphones, and seriously worth another look for any audiophile who demands nothing but the best.

A great Prime Day deal on headphones

The historic lowest-ever price on Sony's 2020 flagship headphones. There's little doubt that when it comes to headphones, the company certainly knows what it's doing; having worked in audio tech since the late 70s. The XM4 line features top-of-the-line active noise-canceling - utilizing a twin microphone setup to absorb external sound - and a massive 30-hour battery time, so you can use them all week without having to reach for the charging cable. They are also available in blue and silver if black is a little plain-Jane for you.

