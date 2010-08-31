Deadpool a no go for Robert Rodriguez?

Robert Rodriguez has long been linked to a big screen Deadpool project, with persistent rumours insisting he’s about to make a deal to direct the comic book adap.



But Deadline now report that scheduling conflicts could once and for all sever Rodriguez's connections with the Merc with a mouth.



While star Ryan Reynolds is eager to play the titular role once more, after appearing as Deadpool in X-Men Origins: Wolverine , he’s a busy fella with no less than nine other projects currently battling for his attention (among them R.I.P.D. and Gunsmoke ).



Meanwhile, Rodriguez is locked into a deal to direct Spy Kids 4 . Speaking to Deadline , the director said: “If they push it back, it would be a lot better for me.”



Will the stars eventually align for Rod and Reynolds? Clearly it’s a dream combo, so fingers crossed the movie Gods find a way.

