Hugh Jackman says Deadpool 3 will feature something he's never done before as Wolverine

Hugh Jackman says Deadpool 3 will offer a brand new look at Wolverine.

"When I keep thinking of me and Ryan, of Deadpool and Wolverine, which are classic comic-book rivals, there's also a dynamic that I've never really got to do before as Wolverine," Jackman said on an episode of HBO's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? (via People (opens in new tab)). "I just thought, 'This is gonna be fun. Something I've never done before. I can't wait.'"

Having previously announced his retirement from the X-Men character, fans were shocked when he appeared alongside Ryan Reynolds in a promotional video for Deadpool 3.

"I was at peace with it, Jackman continued. "I got asked every day, either in interviews or Ryan Reynolds [saying,] 'Can we do it again?' and I'm like, 'No, I'm done.'"

Logan, the tenth film in the pre-MCU X-Men film series, was set to be Jackman's final appearance as Wolverine. The film earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, becoming the first-ever live-action superhero movie to do so, and was the third-highest-grossing R-rated film at the time of release. Not a bad way to go out.

It wasn't until the actor watched Deadpool and decided to come out of retirement, later calling Reynolds on the phone to tell him he was in.

"I'll probably have more fun on this movie than any other I've ever done," Jackman previously told People (opens in new tab).

Deadpool 3 is set to hit theaters on November 8, 2024. For more, check out our guide to the Marvel timeline, or find out how to watch the Marvel movies in order.