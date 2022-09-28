Deadpool 3 director thanks Stranger Things for helping him keep Wolverine secret

Deadpool 3 has officially been confirmed and Hugh Jackman is coming back as Wolverine. The news set the internet ablaze as we previously thought Jackman had retired his version of the character following Logan. So, just how did everyone involved keep the secret? Well, Stranger Things was a big help

Shawn Levy, who will direct Deadpool 3, serves as an executive producer on Netflix's series, and his time in the Upside Down taught him a few things about secrecy. "I want to take a minute to thank Stranger Things for training me to keep my big mouth shut," Levy tweeted (opens in new tab) in the wake of the Deadpool 3 announcement. "This news has been burning a hole in my lips for weeks now."

The creators of Stranger Things, The Duffer Brothers, are notorious for keeping a closed lid on spoilers, revealing very little about each season before it streams. It seems Levy – and by extension Ryan Reynolds and Jackman – have been following in their footsteps ahead of Deadpool’s introduction to the MCU.

It also seems like they will be continuing to keep their lips sealed shut after they posted an"explainer" on the new movie. "How is Wolverine alive after Logan?" asks Jackman in the clip, before Reynolds answers: "Logan takes place in 2029. Totally separate thing. Logan died in Logan. Not touching that. What actually happens in our film is, these two fucking guys..."

However, then 'Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go' by Wham! mutes out Reynolds’ voice before we can hear any more. We will just have to wait and see what happens when the Marvel Phase 6 film gets released.

