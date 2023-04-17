Dave Filoni says you don't have to watch The Clone Wars to understand Ahsoka

Dave Filoni has said you don't need to watch The Clone Wars to understand Ahsoka – though it will help.

Ahsoka Tano is taking center stage in her own Disney Plus show this August, but she first appeared in the animated Clone Wars movie, followed by the seven season TV show.

"We never want to create a situation where you feel like you have to have seen these things because then you're missing out," Filoni told IGN (opens in new tab). "I don't know how fans feel, but – do you have to have seen The Clone Wars to understand Ahsoka? No, you don't have to have seen that.

"Does it help, will you know more and understand more? Sure," he continued. "But it's not – if you haven't checked it out, but you can, thanks to Disney Plus, it's right there. We picked up A New Hope at Episode 4, right? So Star Wars, to us, we came in in the middle of it. So there is a kind of history in Star Wars of just diving right into the story. So I really do dive right into the story with Ahsoka, but I know more about it because of the work of The Mandalorian."

Ahsoka made her live-action debut in The Mandalorian season 2, episode 5, then appeared again in The Book of Boba Fett episode 6.

The upcoming Ahsoka show will feature the first live-action appearances of Star Wars Rebels characters Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Grand Admiral Thrawn will also appear in live-action for the first time, played by Lars Mikkelsen.

As for the rest of the cast, Ray Stevenson and Ivanna Sakhno will play villains Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati respectively, while Hayden Christensen may or may not be returning as Anakin Skywalker. Diana Lee Inosanto is back as Morgan Elsbeth, and David Tennant returns to voice the droid Huyang.

Ahsoka arrives on Disney Plus this August.