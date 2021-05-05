Dave Filoni says "the Force will be strong" with The Mandalorian season 3

Dave Filoni has hinted at what to expect from The Mandalorian season 3.

Appearing on Good Morning America, the executive producer/writer/director was reluctant to give too much away, but did say: "There's a lot of new adventures coming up. I have to be careful, I can't really say anything specific, but I think the Force will be strong with this, let's just say that."

The Mandalorian season 2 ended with Luke Skywalker whisking Baby Yoda (AKA Grogu) away for Jedi training. Meanwhile, the titular Din Djarin took possession of the Darksaber, which makes him the rightful ruler of Mandalore – and puts him right in Bo-Katan's crosshairs.

It's hard to predict at the moment how these storylines will play out, and plot details are being kept under wraps. There's also The Book of Boba Fett arriving before The Mandalorian season 3, and future Star Wars live-action spinoff Ahsoka, or even Obi-Wan Kenobi or Andor, could have an impact on what goes down in The Mandalorian season 3.

So far, both seasons of The Mandalorian have followed a more standalone format, with each episode a separate adventure and an overarching story loosely threading the eight episodes together. Now that Mando has completed his quest of returning Grogu to the Jedi, season 3 could be about pretty much anything, with the Darksaber plot running in the background – though we'd be surprised (and heartbroken) if a Din and Baby Yoda reunion wasn't in the cards.

The Mandalorian season 3 is expected sometime in 2022, while The Book of Boba Fett lands this December. If that's too long to wait, The Bad Batch is streaming weekly on Disney Plus now – and you can check out our guide to watching Star Wars movies in order to get up to speed.